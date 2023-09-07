Cajun prawn cakes with creole étouffée

For Cajun seasoning: In a small bowl, combine all ingredients and reserve.

For étouffée: In a sauce pot on medium high heat add the chicken stock and the prawn shells, allow to simmer for 2 minutes and reduce heat to low and keep warm for the étouffee.

In a Dutch oven on medium high heat add the oil and allow to heat, add the flour and cook while stirring constantly making a roux. Remove roux from pan when it is a dark brown colour and has a nutty smell (about 3-4 minutes). In the same pot, with an additional splash of oil, sauté the capsicum, onion, celery and garlic and cook until translucent (about 2-3 minutes). Add the roux into the vegetables and stir, then slowly add the prawn and chicken stock into the roux, one cup at a time, while stirring.

Once thick, add the creole seasoning, reserving 3 teaspoons of the seasoning for the prawn cakes. Finish étouffée with the Worcestershire, hot sauce and stout. Reduce heat to low and allow to simmer, remembering to stir occasionally.

For the prawn cakes: Combine all ingredients, including the 1½ tablespoons of the panko, in a medium-sized bowl and mix to combine.

Spread the ¼ cup of panko onto a baking sheet lined with baking (parchment) paper. Divide the prawn cakes into even amounts and shape into cakes with your hands. Place cakes onto the panko-dusted baking sheet and allow to firm up in the fridge (about 10 minutes).

In a large skillet heat ¼ cup of vegetable oil to medium-high heat. Cook the prawn cakes, panko side down, until golden (about 3 minutes). Flip cakes and allow to cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.