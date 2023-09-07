Cajun prawn cakes with creole étouffée

serves
2
prep
15 minutes
cook
30 minutes
difficulty
Mid
Ingredients
Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp sweet paprika
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp cayenne
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tsp thyme
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp sugar
Etouffe
- 12 large prawns, peeled and deveined, shells reserved for cooking and prawns set aside for prawn cakes
- 1 L chicken stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 green capsicum (pepper), diced
- 3 stalks celery, diced
- 1½ tbsp flour
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- ¼ cup stout beer
- 4 dashes Worcestershire sauce
- 3 dashes hot sauce
Cajun prawn cakes
- 12 reserved prawns, pulsed in chopper to a coarse paste
- ½ onion, finely chopped
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- ½ tsp old bay seasoning
- ¼ cup mayo
- 1 tsp Cajun seasoning
- ¼ cup vegetable oil, for cooking
- 1½ tbsp panko breadcrumbs for prawn cake mixture
- ¼ cup panko for the finished shrimp cakes
To serve
- Sliced scallions (spring onions)
- Cooked rice
Chilling time: 10 minutes.
Instructions
- For Cajun seasoning: In a small bowl, combine all ingredients and reserve.
- For étouffée: In a sauce pot on medium high heat add the chicken stock and the prawn shells, allow to simmer for 2 minutes and reduce heat to low and keep warm for the étouffee.
- In a Dutch oven on medium high heat add the oil and allow to heat, add the flour and cook while stirring constantly making a roux. Remove roux from pan when it is a dark brown colour and has a nutty smell (about 3-4 minutes). In the same pot, with an additional splash of oil, sauté the capsicum, onion, celery and garlic and cook until translucent (about 2-3 minutes). Add the roux into the vegetables and stir, then slowly add the prawn and chicken stock into the roux, one cup at a time, while stirring.
- Once thick, add the creole seasoning, reserving 3 teaspoons of the seasoning for the prawn cakes. Finish étouffée with the Worcestershire, hot sauce and stout. Reduce heat to low and allow to simmer, remembering to stir occasionally.
- For the prawn cakes: Combine all ingredients, including the 1½ tablespoons of the panko, in a medium-sized bowl and mix to combine.
- Spread the ¼ cup of panko onto a baking sheet lined with baking (parchment) paper. Divide the prawn cakes into even amounts and shape into cakes with your hands. Place cakes onto the panko-dusted baking sheet and allow to firm up in the fridge (about 10 minutes).
- In a large skillet heat ¼ cup of vegetable oil to medium-high heat. Cook the prawn cakes, panko side down, until golden (about 3 minutes). Flip cakes and allow to cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.
- To build: Ladle étouffe into a coupe bowl and place the prawn cakes in the centre. Garnish with green onions and serve with cooked rice.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.