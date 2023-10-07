Cambodian steak with salads and condiments

Place the steak in a large, nonreactive mixing bowl. Add the ingredients for the marinade – the garlic, ginger, scallion white, chili, turmeric, fish sauce or soy sauce, lemon juice and peanuts – and stir to coat the beef well. Marinate the steak, covered, in the refrigerator for 4 hours.

Shortly before serving, arrange the ingredients for the salad platter – the lettuce, watercress, cabbage, basil, beans, carrots, cucumber, tomato and spring onion greens – by kind and in an attractive pattern.

Shortly before serving, prepare the dipping sauce: Place the sugar and warm water in a mixing bowl and whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Whisk in the fish sauce, lime juice, garlic, lemongrass, chillies and spring onion. Ladle the sauce into 4 small bowls for dipping. Have the ground peanuts in a bowl on the side.

Set up your grill for direct grilling and preheat to high (230°C / 450°F). Brush and oil the grill grate.

Grill the steaks until cooked to taste, 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium. Transfer to a cutting board Let rest for 2 minutes, then thinly slice crosswise with a chef’s knife or a cleaver. Transfer the beef to a platter.