Caramelised baby carrots with puy lentils

serves
2
prep
10 minutes
cook
35 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 1 bunch baby carrots,
- Vegetable oil
- 1 heaped tbsp brown sugar
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- 2 tbsp oat butter
Lentils
- 1 cup puy lentils
- ¼ cup red wine
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 sprigs thyme
Garnish
- Reserved carrot tops
- Lemon wedges
Instructions
- Remove the carrot tops, leaving about 3cm of the stalk attached. Reserve tops.
- Add carrots and a little oil to a hot pan, cook for a few minutes to colour.
- Add the lentils, vegetable stock, red wine, bay leaf and thyme to a pot, cover and cook over low heat for 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add stock, brown sugar, oat butter, salt and pepper to the carrots, cover with a cartouche and cook over medium-low heat for 25-30 minutes or until the liquid has reduced. Remove the cartouche and season with salt.
- Serve the lentils topped with the caramelised carrots and spoonfuls of the sauce. Garnish with sprigs of reserved carrot tops and serve with a wedge of lemon.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.