Caramelised baby carrots with puy lentils

Serve the lentils topped with the caramelised carrots and spoonfuls of the sauce. Garnish with sprigs of reserved carrot tops and serve with a wedge of lemon.

Meanwhile, add stock, brown sugar, oat butter, salt and pepper to the carrots, cover with a cartouche and cook over medium-low heat for 25-30 minutes or until the liquid has reduced. Remove the cartouche and season with salt.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.