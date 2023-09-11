Caramelised white chocolate blondies

makes
12
prep
15 minutes
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Easy
makes
12
serves
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1½ cup white chocolate chips, plus ½ cup extra, to garnish (see Note)
- 250 g salted butter, melted
- 1½ cups packed light brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp orange extract or orange liqueur
- 2 cups cake flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- ¼ cup chopped candied orange rinds, plus ⅓ cup, extra, to garnish
- ½ cup dried cherries, plus extra to garnish
Frosting
- 225 g (8 oz) cream cheese
- 225 g butter
- 1½ cups icing (powdered) sugar
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- ½ tsp orange extract
Cooling time: 45 minutes
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Lightly butter and flour an 20 cm x 20 cm (8 in x 8 in ) pan.
- Place 1½ cups white chocolate chips on a baking paper (parchment) lined baking tray and roast in the oven until golden brown (about 2-3 minutes) then allow to cool.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter and sugar. Add vanilla and mix in, then the egg and orange extract and whisk to combine.
- Add the flour, baking powder, salt and ginger and mix it all together. Add one cup of the caramelised white chocolate chips, the candied orange rind and dried cherries and combine.
- Pour batter in to greased baking dish and bake for 15-20 minutes or until a wooden pick comes in and out of the centre clean. Allow to cool before for frosting.
- For the frosting: In a stand mixer, whisk all ingredients until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally.
- Once the blondie has cooled, slather on the frosting using a spatula, garnish the top with the reserved caramelised white chocolate chips, the extra white choc chips, diced orange rind and dried cherries. Chill to allow the frosting to set a little, then cut into pieces and enjoy.
Note
In this recipe, Spencer roasts white chocolate to use in the blondies. Alternatively, you could use already caramelised white chocolate, also called toasted white chocolate or blonde chocolate. Caramilk is an example of this kind of chocolate.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.