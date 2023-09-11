Caramelised white chocolate blondies

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Lightly butter and flour an 20 cm x 20 cm (8 in x 8 in ) pan.

Place 1½ cups white chocolate chips on a baking paper (parchment) lined baking tray and roast in the oven until golden brown (about 2-3 minutes) then allow to cool.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter and sugar. Add vanilla and mix in, then the egg and orange extract and whisk to combine.

Add the flour, baking powder, salt and ginger and mix it all together. Add one cup of the caramelised white chocolate chips, the candied orange rind and dried cherries and combine.

Pour batter in to greased baking dish and bake for 15-20 minutes or until a wooden pick comes in and out of the centre clean. Allow to cool before for frosting.

For the frosting: In a stand mixer, whisk all ingredients until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally.