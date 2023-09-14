Cashew carbonara with shiitake bacon

To make the shiitake bacon, preheat the oven to 200 ˚C. Place all the ingredients in a bowl and stir until well combined. Transfer to a baking paper lined baking tray and bake for 10 minutes, turning half way through or until golden and crisp. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Meanwhile, to make the cashew cream, place all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth.

Bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil. Add the pasta and cook according to packet instructions. Drain and set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium high heat. Add the Portobello mushrooms and toss until golden to extract the umami flavour. Add the button mushrooms, onion, garlic and thyme and cook until softened. Add the wine and simmer for 30 seconds, then add the cashew cream and mushroom powder and season to taste. Simmer until reduced to a sauce consistency.