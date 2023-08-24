Carrot cake waffle cake with spiced caramel drizzle

Instructions

For the waffles: Add flour, baking soda, baking powder, white sugar, brown sugar, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg to a bowl and whisk to combine. To a second bowl, add 2 eggs, milk and melted butter, whisking to combine. Fold into dry ingredients until just combined. Beat egg whites until peaks are formed. add to batter along with grated carrots and gently fold into batter until just combined. Spray or grease waffle iron and make waffles according to manufacturer’s instructions (make sure not to overfill the iron with batter). Transfer waffles to rack or baking sheet to cool. For cream cheese icing, add cream cheese, icing sugar and vanilla extract to a stand mixer bowl and whip until creamy. Set aside. For caramel sauce, add butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice to a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until thick and darkened in colour. Pour into a spouted cup or bowl for drizzling, and set aside to cool. Apply cream cheese icing to carrot cake waffles layers with a piping bag or spatula (see Note). Top each layer with chopped walnuts and dates, and drizzle with a little spiced caramel. Stack to form a cake then decorate the top of the cake with more chopped walnuts, dates and sauce. Finish with orange zest and/or coloured sprinkles.





Note

