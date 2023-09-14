SBS Food

Cashew mozzarella

A great vegan cheese to use on top of pizzas or in toasted sandwiches.

Cashew mozzarella Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

Ingredients

80 g (½ cup) raw cashews
1 tbsp lemon juice
3 tbsp melted coconut oil
4 tbsp tapioca starch
½ tsp garlic powder
2 tsp white miso paste
¾ tsp salt


You will need to begin this recipe 1 day ahead


Instructions

  1. Place the cashews in a bowl, cover with plenty of cold water and stand overnight.
  2. The following day, drain the cashews and place in a blender with all the remaining ingredients. Add 250 ml (1 cup) water and process until smooth.
  3. Transfer the mixture to a saucepan and whisk continuously over low - medium heat until it thickens and becomes stringy. Remove from the heat. Use immediately or allow it to cool and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 14 September 2023 4:03pm
By Lauren Camilleri
Source: SBS

