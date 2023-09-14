Cashew mozzarella

makes
Ingredients
80 g (½ cup) raw cashews
1 tbsp lemon juice
3 tbsp melted coconut oil
4 tbsp tapioca starch
½ tsp garlic powder
2 tsp white miso paste
¾ tsp salt
You will need to begin this recipe 1 day ahead
Instructions
- Place the cashews in a bowl, cover with plenty of cold water and stand overnight.
- The following day, drain the cashews and place in a blender with all the remaining ingredients. Add 250 ml (1 cup) water and process until smooth.
- Transfer the mixture to a saucepan and whisk continuously over low - medium heat until it thickens and becomes stringy. Remove from the heat. Use immediately or allow it to cool and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks or in the freezer for up to 2 months.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.