Cauliflower korma soup with lime yoghurt

To make soup, heat butter in a heavy bottomed pot over medium high heat. Add onions and sauté until golden brown. Add ginger and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Transfer cauliflower and spice mixture to pot, stirring frequently (about 2 minutes) until fragrant. Add carrots, celery and potato and season with salt. Pour in chicken stock, tomato purée, coconut milk, cream, sugar and whole cashews and simmer, stirring frequently, over medium-low heat until vegetables are soft (about 10 min). Add water if the soup mix is too thick.