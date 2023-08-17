Cauliflower korma soup with lime yoghurt

serves
2
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
30
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
Curry spice mix
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- ¼ tsp ground powder
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
Cauliflower korma soup
- 2 tbsp + 1 tsp butter
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1½ tbsp finely chopped ginger
- 3 tsp crushed garlic
- 2 cups cauliflower florets
- ½ carrot, diced
- ½ cup diced celery
- 1 cup peeled and diced potato
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 cup chicken stock
- ½ cup tomato purée
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1 cup cream
- 1 tsp sugar
- ¼ cup roasted cashews, plus extra to garnish
- Warm naan bread, to serve
Lime yogurt drizzle
- ½ cup Greek yogurt, plain
- ½ cup sour cream
- Zest from 1 lime
- 1½ tbsp lime juice
- pinch salt
Instructions
- For the spice mix, combine all spices in a small bowl and reserve.
- To make soup, heat butter in a heavy bottomed pot over medium high heat. Add onions and sauté until golden brown. Add ginger and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Transfer cauliflower and spice mixture to pot, stirring frequently (about 2 minutes) until fragrant. Add carrots, celery and potato and season with salt. Pour in chicken stock, tomato purée, coconut milk, cream, sugar and whole cashews and simmer, stirring frequently, over medium-low heat until vegetables are soft (about 10 min). Add water if the soup mix is too thick.
- Using a wand blender or bar blender puree the soup, starting slow and gradually raising the speed. Blend until soup is creamy.
- For the zesty lime yogurt: To a bowl, add plain Greek yogurt, sour cream, lime zest, lime juice and salt and stir to combine.
- Divide between serving bowls, drizzle with lime yogurt, top with whole cashews and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with toasted naan bread.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.