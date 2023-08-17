SBS Food

Cauliflower korma soup with lime yoghurt

This bowl of deliciousness is inspired by one of my favourite curries. Like a good korma, it's full of comforting flavours.

A lovely roundish pottery bowl holds a brown soup drizzled wiht cream and a little golden oil, plus a few cashews. Toasted naan can be seen behind.

Cauliflower korma soup. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

2

15

30

Easy

Ingredients

Curry spice mix
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • ½ tsp chilli powder
  • ¼ tsp ground powder
  • ¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Cauliflower korma soup
  • 2 tbsp + 1 tsp butter
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1½ tbsp finely chopped ginger
  • 3 tsp crushed garlic
  • 2 cups cauliflower florets
  • ½ carrot, diced
  • ½ cup diced celery
  • 1 cup peeled and diced potato
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • ½ cup tomato purée
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • 1 cup cream
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • ¼ cup roasted cashews, plus extra to garnish
  • Warm naan bread, to serve
Lime yogurt drizzle
  • ½ cup Greek yogurt, plain
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • Zest from 1 lime
  • 1½ tbsp lime juice
  • pinch salt

Instructions

  1. For the spice mix, combine all spices in a small bowl and reserve.
  2. To make soup, heat butter in a heavy bottomed pot over medium high heat. Add onions and sauté until golden brown. Add ginger and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Transfer cauliflower and spice mixture to pot, stirring frequently (about 2 minutes) until fragrant. Add carrots, celery and potato and season with salt. Pour in chicken stock, tomato purée, coconut milk, cream, sugar and whole cashews and simmer, stirring frequently, over medium-low heat until vegetables are soft (about 10 min). Add water if the soup mix is too thick.
  3. Using a wand blender or bar blender puree the soup, starting slow and gradually raising the speed. Blend until soup is creamy.
  4. For the zesty lime yogurt: To a bowl, add plain Greek yogurt, sour cream, lime zest, lime juice and salt and stir to combine.
  5. Divide between serving bowls, drizzle with lime yogurt, top with whole cashews and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with toasted naan bread.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 17 August 2023 11:19am
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

