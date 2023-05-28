Cephalonia three-meat pie (Kefalonitiki kreatopita)

Heat 2 to 2½ tablespoons of the olive oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat and brown the meats, in batches if necessary. Remove from the heat and let cool enough to handle. Shred the meats by hand.

Add the remaining olive oil to the skillet and cook the onion over medium heat, stirring, until translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, then the rice, and stir for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, cinnamon, and nutmeg and stir together, turn heat down to medium-low, and cook the mixture until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 10 minutes. Remove from the skillet and let cool. Add the water.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). In a large bowl, combine the meat mixture with the egg, cheese, salt, pepper and parsley. Oil a large, rectangular baking pan or a 38 cm (15 inch) round baking pan that is 5 cm (2 inches) deep.

Layer seven (or about half of the amount in your package) the sheets of filo (phyllo) on the bottom of the pan, brushing each with olive oil. If using a round pan, overlap the pastry, brushing each sheet with olive oil, so that there is overhang all around the perimeter of the pan.

Place the filling over the filo and cover with another five sheets, using the same technique as for the bottom, leaving some overhang (this is so that you will be able to create a decorative edge at the end). Place one last sheet over the top before you roll in the edges, and crinkle up this sheet a bit, fitting it into the inside top of the pie, so that it has an almost pleated effect. Now join the top and bottom edges and roll up the excess inwards, around the perimeter or edges, to form a decorative rim.