Cheddar bread

serves
8
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
50
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 57 g unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for pan
- 2 ½ cups unbleached plain (all-purpose) flour, plus more for pan
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 200 g (7 oz) sharp cheddar cheese, grated
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 cup buttermilk, room temperature
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Butter and flour a 12 cm x 22 cm (4½ x 8½ inch) loaf pan; set aside.
- Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda and 175 g (6 oz) cheese; set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together butter, eggs and buttermilk until thoroughly combined. Add to flour mixture and stir to combine.
- Transfer to prepared pan; spread evenly with an offset spatula. Sprinkle over remaining cheese. Bake until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out with moist crumbs attached, 50 to 55 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes. Remove bread from pan and let cool completely on wire rack.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.