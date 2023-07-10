Cheddar bread

Buttermilk gives this cheesy quick bread a subtle tang and keeps it nice and moist. Serve with plenty of butter.

Credit: Martha Bakes

serves

8

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

50

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 57 g unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for pan
  • 2 ½ cups unbleached plain (all-purpose) flour, plus more for pan
  • 1½ tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • 200 g (7 oz) sharp cheddar cheese, grated
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1 cup buttermilk, room temperature

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Butter and flour a 12 cm x 22 cm (4½ x 8½ inch) loaf pan; set aside.
  2. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda and 175 g (6 oz) cheese; set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together butter, eggs and buttermilk until thoroughly combined. Add to flour mixture and stir to combine.
  3. Transfer to prepared pan; spread evenly with an offset spatula. Sprinkle over remaining cheese. Bake until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out with moist crumbs attached, 50 to 55 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes. Remove bread from pan and let cool completely on wire rack.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 10 July 2023 3:23pm
By Martha Stewart

