Cheddar-crusted apple pie

For the crust: In a food processor, briefly pulse flour, sugar, and salt. Add butter and cheddar; pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal with a few pea-size pieces of butter remaining. Sprinkle with ¼ cup ice water. Pulse until dough is crumbly but holds together when squeezed (if necessary, add up to 1/4 cup more water, a few teaspoons at a time at a time). Don't overmix.

Turn out dough onto a floured surface and divide dough (one portion should be slightly larger than the other). Shape each portion into a disk. Wrap each disk separately in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour or up to 1 day. (Dough can be frozen up to 1 month; thaw overnight in refrigerator before using.)

For the pie: Preheat oven to 220°C (425°F), with rack in lowest position. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the smaller disk of dough to 5mm (just under 1/4 inch) thick on a lightly floured surface and fit into a 23 cm (9 inch) glass pie plate. Roll remaining disk to the same thickness and transfer to a baking paper (parchment) lined baking sheet, ready to use for top crust; refrigerate along with pie plate.

Place lemon juice in a large bowl. Peel, quarter, and core apples; thinly slice crosswise, tossing with lemon juice as you work. Add sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt to bowl; toss to combine.

Fill bottom crust with apple mixture; lightly brush edge of crust with water. Using a paring knife, cut out either a circle or small slits in centre of top crust. Place top crust over filling; press all around edge to seal with bottom crust. Using kitchen shears, trim to a 2.5 cm (1 inch) overhang; fold dough under itself to form a rim and press to seal. Using thumb and forefinger, crimp as desired.