Cheese-stuffed grilled garlic bread

Remove from the grill and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Place the stuffed dough onto the hot grill and cook for about 5 to 6 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown and puffy. For even quicker flatbreads, close the lid of the grill while cooking.

Flatten the dough into rough ovals and divide the cheese mixture over half of the dough ovals. Top each with a remaining piece of dough to make a pocket and pinch the edges firmly to seal. Drizzle the oil onto a large sheet pan and add on the stuffed dough, gently flipping to evenly coat the outside with oil.

Divide the dough into 12 roughly equal pieces and set aside. In a large bowl, toss together the mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and parsley.

