Cheese-stuffed grilled garlic bread

serves
6
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 650-700 g store-bought pizza dough (see Note)
- 1 cup (115 g) grated mozzarella cheese
- ¾ cup (60 g) finely grated parmesan (Parmigiano-Reggiano) cheese
- 3 garlic cloves, finely minced
- 2 tbsp + 1 tsp finely chopped parsley
- 1½ tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
Instructions
- Heat your grill (barbecue) to high.
- Divide the dough into 12 roughly equal pieces and set aside. In a large bowl, toss together the mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and parsley.
- Flatten the dough into rough ovals and divide the cheese mixture over half of the dough ovals. Top each with a remaining piece of dough to make a pocket and pinch the edges firmly to seal. Drizzle the oil onto a large sheet pan and add on the stuffed dough, gently flipping to evenly coat the outside with oil.
- Place the stuffed dough onto the hot grill and cook for about 5 to 6 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown and puffy. For even quicker flatbreads, close the lid of the grill while cooking.
- Remove from the grill and allow to cool slightly before serving.
Note
• If you want to make your own pizza dough, you could use , or for a more traditional pizza dough (Mary's is for a thicker, Detroit-style pizza) , try .
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.