Cheese-stuffed grilled garlic bread

Take some cheese, garlic and herbs and stuff them in pizza dough to create these easy barbecue garlic breads.

Credit: Mary Makes It Easy

serves

6

people

preparation

15

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 650-700 g store-bought pizza dough (see Note)
  • 1 cup (115 g) grated mozzarella cheese
  • ¾ cup (60 g) finely grated parmesan (Parmigiano-Reggiano) cheese
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 2 tbsp + 1 tsp finely chopped parsley
  • 1½ tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

Instructions

  1. Heat your grill (barbecue) to high.
  2. Divide the dough into 12 roughly equal pieces and set aside. In a large bowl, toss together the mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and parsley.
  3. Flatten the dough into rough ovals and divide the cheese mixture over half of the dough ovals. Top each with a remaining piece of dough to make a pocket and pinch the edges firmly to seal. Drizzle the oil onto a large sheet pan and add on the stuffed dough, gently flipping to evenly coat the outside with oil.
  4. Place the stuffed dough onto the hot grill and cook for about 5 to 6 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown and puffy. For even quicker flatbreads, close the lid of the grill while cooking.
  5. Remove from the grill and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Note

• If you want to make your own pizza dough, you could use 
this recipe from Mary
, or for a more traditional pizza dough (Mary's is for a thicker, Detroit-style pizza) , try 
Mauro’s perfect pizza dough
.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 3 July 2023 11:31am
By Mary Berg

