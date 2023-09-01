Cheesy brew soup with bacon strudel

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).

For the soup: Add strips of bacon to a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven and heat over medium-high. Fry bacon until crispy. Reserve bacon fat in the pot and transfer crisp bacon to a cutting board and chop. Set aside.

Add diced celery, carrot, onions, capsicum, jalapēno pepper, and a few jalapēno seeds to the pot with reserved bacon fat and sauté ingredients for 5-7 minutes.

Add butter and melt in pan and add flour, stirring frequently to combine and brown flour. Gradually add chicken stock, stirring frequently. When the soup has started to thicken, add Pilsner beer, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco hot sauce and Dijon mustard, stirring to incorporate. Lower heat and add the three lots of cheese, stirring frequently until fully melted and creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

For the strudel: Heat a skillet over medium-high, add chopped bacon strips and cook until it starts to crisp. Add sliced leeks, salt, and sauté until soft. Transfer cooked leeks and bacon to a small bowl. Add chopped Roma tomatoes and sundried tomatoes, to another bowl and stir to combine.

Working quickly with chilled filo pastry, lay one sheet out in front of you, brush melted butter over the bottom half; fold top half over buttered half; brush with melted butter; add 1-2 tbsp of the leek and bacon mixture to the centre of the buttered filo pastry; now add 1-2 tbsp tomato mixture; top with chopped crispy bacon and crumbled goat cheese; butter the edges of the pastry; roll the bottom up and over the contents; fold the sides of the pastry over the filling; butter the last edge and roll to complete; brush the top of the strudel with butter and place on baking sheet topped with parchment paper. Repeat with remaining filling and pastry sheets.

Bake seam side down for 8-10 minutes or until crispy and golden.

Transfer to a cutting board and slice each strudel in half.