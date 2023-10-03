Chestnut tiramisu

serves
6
prep
15 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
6
people
preparation
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 3 eggs, separated
- 60 g caster sugar
- 300 g mascarpone
- 200 g cooked chestnuts, pureed + 50 g to garnish, optional
- 1 tbsp marsala or liquor of your liking
- 200 ml warm espresso or strong coffee
- 100 g savoiardi (sponge fingers biscuits)
- Dark cocoa, to dust (very good quality)
Chilling time: overnight (or minimum 6 hours).
Instructions
- Using an electric mixer, beat egg yolks and sugar until thick and pale. Using a large spoon, fold through the mascarpone. Then add chestnut puree and mix till combined.
- Whisk egg whites until firm peaks form. Carefully fold into the mascarpone in three batches.
- Add marsala to the warm espresso and quickly dip in half of sponge fingers, one at a time, in mixture. Then place in the base of a 3 cup-capacity serving bowl. Cover with half of the mascarpone mixture. Repeat layers once more, finishing with the mascarpone.
- Refrigerate for a minimum of 6 hours or overnight to set. Dust with plenty of cocoa and grated chestnuts, optional, to serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.