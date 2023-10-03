Chestnut tiramisu

Refrigerate for a minimum of 6 hours or overnight to set. Dust with plenty of cocoa and grated chestnuts, optional, to serve.

Add marsala to the warm espresso and quickly dip in half of sponge fingers, one at a time, in mixture. Then place in the base of a 3 cup-capacity serving bowl. Cover with half of the mascarpone mixture. Repeat layers once more, finishing with the mascarpone.

Using an electric mixer, beat egg yolks and sugar until thick and pale. Using a large spoon, fold through the mascarpone. Then add chestnut puree and mix till combined.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.