SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Italian

Chestnut tiramisu

A cool creamy classic, with something extra: here, chestnuts add a twist to this much-loved Italian dessert.

A square of creamy tiramisu, dusted with cocoa, sits on a wide white roundplate.

Chestnut tiramisu. Credit: Luca's Key Ingredient

  • serves

    6

  • prep

    15 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

6

people

preparation

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 3 eggs, separated
  • 60 g caster sugar
  • 300 g mascarpone
  • 200 g cooked chestnuts, pureed + 50 g to garnish, optional
  • 1 tbsp marsala or liquor of your liking
  • 200 ml warm espresso or strong coffee
  • 100 g savoiardi (sponge fingers biscuits)
  • Dark cocoa, to dust (very good quality)
Chilling time: overnight (or minimum 6 hours).

Instructions

  1. Using an electric mixer, beat egg yolks and sugar until thick and pale. Using a large spoon, fold through the mascarpone. Then add chestnut puree and mix till combined.
  2. Whisk egg whites until firm peaks form. Carefully fold into the mascarpone in three batches.
  3. Add marsala to the warm espresso and quickly dip in half of sponge fingers, one at a time, in mixture. Then place in the base of a 3 cup-capacity serving bowl. Cover with half of the mascarpone mixture. Repeat layers once more, finishing with the mascarpone.
  4. Refrigerate for a minimum of 6 hours or overnight to set. Dust with plenty of cocoa and grated chestnuts, optional, to serve.


Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 3 October 2023 3:59pm
By Luca Ciano
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends