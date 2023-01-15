SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Chicken and lup cheong claypot rice

This one-pot dish is a perfect weeknight dinner. The clay pot also helps to trap the steam and heat, creating a crispy layer of rice on the bottom and fluffy soft grains. Victor uses a sealed clay pot to avoid soaking and cracking.

Claypot rice

Credit: Frank Yang

serves

1

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

20

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

Chicken
  • 150 g  chicken thigh fillets - cut into 1.5cm pieces
  • ¼ tsp finely chopped garlic
  • ¼ tsp julienned ginger
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp sugar
  • ½ tsp soy sauce
  • ¾ tsp Shaoxing rice wine
  • ¼ tsp sesame oil
  • ½ tsp cornstarch or similar starch, thinned down in 1.5 tsp of cold water
Topping
  • 20 g lup cheong, cut into thick slices
  • Finely sliced spring onions, to garnish
  • Picked coriander leaves, to garnish
Rice
  • ¼ cup fine diced onion
  • ¼ tsp fine diced ginger
  • 100 g short grain rice, soaked in water for 30 minutes and drained
  • 100 ml water
  • ¼ tsp chicken stock powder (optional)
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
Sauce
  • ½ tsp dark soy
  • ½ tsp oyster sauce
  • ¼ tsp sugar
  • ½ tsp light soy
Soaking time: 30 minutes

Instructions

  1. For the chicken, add all ingredients to a bowl, mix and allow to marinade for 10-15 minutes.
  2. For the rice, place a clay pot over medium heat. Add onion and ginger and cook until fragrant.
  3. Add rice, chicken powder and water, bring to a boil, cover with a lid and let simmer for 3 minutes. Add the chicken on top of the rice, cover and cook for a further 5 minutes.
  4. Turn the heat down to low add lup cheong and cook for 7 minutes. Remove the lid and drizzle oil in a ring around the edge of the rice, then turn the heat up to medium-high until you hear sizzling, this is the rice crisping on the bottom. Take off the heat and rest for 8 minutes.
  5. To make the sauce, mix all ingredients in a small bowl.
  6. To serve, top with herbs and drizzle with sauce to serve.
 

Victor Liong creates a Chinese banquet in Please Eat Slowly on SBS Food and SBS On Demand.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 20 July 2023 2:00pm
By Victor Liong
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends