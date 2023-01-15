Chicken and lup cheong claypot rice

Add rice, chicken powder and water, bring to a boil, cover with a lid and let simmer for 3 minutes. Add the chicken on top of the rice, cover and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Turn the heat down to low add lup cheong and cook for 7 minutes. Remove the lid and drizzle oil in a ring around the edge of the rice, then turn the heat up to medium-high until you hear sizzling, this is the rice crisping on the bottom. Take off the heat and rest for 8 minutes.