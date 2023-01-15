Chicken and lup cheong claypot rice

serves
1
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
Chicken
- 150 g chicken thigh fillets - cut into 1.5cm pieces
- ¼ tsp finely chopped garlic
- ¼ tsp julienned ginger
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp sugar
- ½ tsp soy sauce
- ¾ tsp Shaoxing rice wine
- ¼ tsp sesame oil
- ½ tsp cornstarch or similar starch, thinned down in 1.5 tsp of cold water
Topping
- 20 g lup cheong, cut into thick slices
- Finely sliced spring onions, to garnish
- Picked coriander leaves, to garnish
Rice
- ¼ cup fine diced onion
- ¼ tsp fine diced ginger
- 100 g short grain rice, soaked in water for 30 minutes and drained
- 100 ml water
- ¼ tsp chicken stock powder (optional)
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
Sauce
- ½ tsp dark soy
- ½ tsp oyster sauce
- ¼ tsp sugar
- ½ tsp light soy
Soaking time: 30 minutes
Instructions
- For the chicken, add all ingredients to a bowl, mix and allow to marinade for 10-15 minutes.
- For the rice, place a clay pot over medium heat. Add onion and ginger and cook until fragrant.
- Add rice, chicken powder and water, bring to a boil, cover with a lid and let simmer for 3 minutes. Add the chicken on top of the rice, cover and cook for a further 5 minutes.
- Turn the heat down to low add lup cheong and cook for 7 minutes. Remove the lid and drizzle oil in a ring around the edge of the rice, then turn the heat up to medium-high until you hear sizzling, this is the rice crisping on the bottom. Take off the heat and rest for 8 minutes.
- To make the sauce, mix all ingredients in a small bowl.
- To serve, top with herbs and drizzle with sauce to serve.
Victor Liong creates a Chinese banquet in Please Eat Slowly on SBS Food and SBS On Demand.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.