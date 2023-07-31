SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Chicken filo pie with two cheeses and herbs

This delightful Greek recipe can double as a main course and meze or snack. It’s an easy dish to make for company, a great brunch idea, and something that can make good use of leftover chicken!

A golden filo pie scored into square pieces sits in a deep, round white pie dish.

Chicken filo pie with two cheeses and herbs. Credit: My Greek Table

serves

8

people

preparation

20

minutes

cooking

55

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

  • Extra virgin Greek olive oil as needed, about ½-¾ cup
  • 2 cups finely chopped red onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups cooked, shredded boneless chicken
  • ½ cup flat-leaf parsley
  • ¼ cup fresh mint
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 115 g (¼ lb) graviera cheese, grated
  • 115 g (¼ lb kefalograviera cheese, grated
  • 8 sheets of commercial filo (phyllo), at room temperature
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1½ tbsp fine semolina flour
  • 1 cup chicken broth (stock), at room temperature

Instructions

  1. In a large, heavy skillet, heat 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil and cook the onion and garlic. Add the chicken and cook over medium heat for about 7 minutes, until the chicken browns lightly.
  2. Meanwhile, finely chop the herbs.
  3. Remove the skillet from the heat and mix in the herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the mixture with ¼ cup each of the graviera and kefalograviera. Set aside until ready to use.
  4. Lightly oil a 35 cm or 38 cm (14 or 15 inch) by 5 cm (2 inch) deep round baking or pizza pan, and preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).
  5. Layer 5 filo sheets, one at a time, in the pan. Try to get the sheets evenly overhanging the edge and brush each sheet with 3 teaspoons of olive oil.
  6. Spread the chicken filling evenly over the filo. Place three sheets of filo over the chicken, brushing each with olive oil and spreading them so that they are fanned and hanging over the edge of the pan as evenly as possible.
  7. Brush the overhang with a little olive oil. Bring together the top and bottom overhanging phyllo and roll it together to form a ring or rim inside the pan around the circumference of the pie.
  8. Break the eggs into a medium size mixing bowl. Whisk the semolina slowly into the eggs and keep whisking until the mixture is smooth and without any lumps. Whisk in the chicken broth. Season if desired with a little salt and pepper.
  9. Score the pie into serving-size pieces with a sharp knife. Pour the egg-semolina mixture evenly over the surface of the pie and tilt the pan so that it goes all over (This may seem unusual, but the egg mixture is indeed poured over the scored pastry top - it’s the secret to this pie. Most of it will sink through the score lines). Place the pie in the preheated oven and bake until the pastry is golden and the top set and nicely browned for 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool slightly, and serve.

Note
The two Greek cheeses in the recipe are graviera and kefalograviera, both sheep’s milk cheeses. Graviera is mild and nuttier, while kefalograviera tends to be firmer and with a little more bite.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
SBS Food logo
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 31 July 2023 4:14pm
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends