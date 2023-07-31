Chicken filo pie with two cheeses and herbs

In a large, heavy skillet, heat 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil and cook the onion and garlic. Add the chicken and cook over medium heat for about 7 minutes, until the chicken browns lightly.

Meanwhile, finely chop the herbs.

Remove the skillet from the heat and mix in the herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the mixture with ¼ cup each of the graviera and kefalograviera. Set aside until ready to use.

Lightly oil a 35 cm or 38 cm (14 or 15 inch) by 5 cm (2 inch) deep round baking or pizza pan, and preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).

Layer 5 filo sheets, one at a time, in the pan. Try to get the sheets evenly overhanging the edge and brush each sheet with 3 teaspoons of olive oil.

Spread the chicken filling evenly over the filo. Place three sheets of filo over the chicken, brushing each with olive oil and spreading them so that they are fanned and hanging over the edge of the pan as evenly as possible.

Brush the overhang with a little olive oil. Bring together the top and bottom overhanging phyllo and roll it together to form a ring or rim inside the pan around the circumference of the pie.

Break the eggs into a medium size mixing bowl. Whisk the semolina slowly into the eggs and keep whisking until the mixture is smooth and without any lumps. Whisk in the chicken broth. Season if desired with a little salt and pepper.