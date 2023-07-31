Chicken filo pie with two cheeses and herbs

serves
8
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
55
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- Extra virgin Greek olive oil as needed, about ½-¾ cup
- 2 cups finely chopped red onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups cooked, shredded boneless chicken
- ½ cup flat-leaf parsley
- ¼ cup fresh mint
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 115 g (¼ lb) graviera cheese, grated
- 115 g (¼ lb kefalograviera cheese, grated
- 8 sheets of commercial filo (phyllo), at room temperature
- 4 large eggs
- 1½ tbsp fine semolina flour
- 1 cup chicken broth (stock), at room temperature
Instructions
- In a large, heavy skillet, heat 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil and cook the onion and garlic. Add the chicken and cook over medium heat for about 7 minutes, until the chicken browns lightly.
- Meanwhile, finely chop the herbs.
- Remove the skillet from the heat and mix in the herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the mixture with ¼ cup each of the graviera and kefalograviera. Set aside until ready to use.
- Lightly oil a 35 cm or 38 cm (14 or 15 inch) by 5 cm (2 inch) deep round baking or pizza pan, and preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).
- Layer 5 filo sheets, one at a time, in the pan. Try to get the sheets evenly overhanging the edge and brush each sheet with 3 teaspoons of olive oil.
- Spread the chicken filling evenly over the filo. Place three sheets of filo over the chicken, brushing each with olive oil and spreading them so that they are fanned and hanging over the edge of the pan as evenly as possible.
- Brush the overhang with a little olive oil. Bring together the top and bottom overhanging phyllo and roll it together to form a ring or rim inside the pan around the circumference of the pie.
- Break the eggs into a medium size mixing bowl. Whisk the semolina slowly into the eggs and keep whisking until the mixture is smooth and without any lumps. Whisk in the chicken broth. Season if desired with a little salt and pepper.
- Score the pie into serving-size pieces with a sharp knife. Pour the egg-semolina mixture evenly over the surface of the pie and tilt the pan so that it goes all over (This may seem unusual, but the egg mixture is indeed poured over the scored pastry top - it’s the secret to this pie. Most of it will sink through the score lines). Place the pie in the preheated oven and bake until the pastry is golden and the top set and nicely browned for 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool slightly, and serve.
Note
The two Greek cheeses in the recipe are graviera and kefalograviera, both sheep’s milk cheeses. Graviera is mild and nuttier, while kefalograviera tends to be firmer and with a little more bite.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.