Chicken mappas

Place the chicken in a bowl, add the salt and turmeric and stir to coat well. Set aside.



For the spice mix, place all the ingredients in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle and grind into a fine powder.



Place the ginger and garlic in a mortar and pestle or small food processor and pound until a paste forms.



Heat the oil in a heavy - based saucepan or clay pot with lid over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the spice mix and stir for 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add the onion and stir until well coated in the oil. Add the ginger and garlic paste and the chillies and cook for 5 - 6 minutes or until the onions are light golden.



Add the chicken pieces and stir to coat well. Cook for 2 minutes, then stir in the vinegar and thin coconut milk. Cover and simmer over very low heat for 30 minutes.

