Chinese whole steamed fish

Wash the fish thoroughly, picking out any stray scales and removing leftover impurities in the cavity with a toothbrush and running water. Pat dry. Make three cuts in each filet and season with salt on both sides.

Place 4-5 spring onion batons on your steaming plate. This will be the bed that the snapper will sit on to steam. This way the steam will circulate around the fish, cooking it evenly. Place the remaining batons in the cavity of the fish along with the sliced ginger. Place julienned ginger on top of the fish.

Add water to your steaming vessel and bring to a full boil. Place the fish plate on top of your steaming rack. Cover with a lid and steam on high heat for 8 minutes or 10 minutes if your fish is on the larger side.

As it steams, combine sugar, seasoned soy sauce, shaoxing wine, chicken bouillon and water for the sauce and mix well. You can place the julienned spring onions in ice water for a curly result. This is not compulsory however it adds a nice touch at the end.

Once the fish has finished cooking, carefully discard the cloudy liquid. You can use a dish clip or an oven mitt to handle the hot plate.

Pour sesame oil over the fish and season with white pepper. If you iced your spring onions, pat them down dry. Spread the spring onions, coriander and chilli on top of the fish. Spoon the sauce on and around the fish.

In a small saucepan heat oil over high heat until it starts to smoke. Pour the hot oil over the fish. You should hear sizzling!