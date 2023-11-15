Chocolate churros with chocolate fudge sauce

makes
Ingredients
Chocolate sauce
- 125 g good quality dark couverture chocolate
- 120 ml cooking cream
- 150 g marshmallows
- 15 g unsalted butter
Chocolate churros
- 240 ml water
- 2 tsp caster sugar (A)
- 50 g spreadable butter
- 115 g plain flour
- 10 g dutch processed cocoa powder
- 2 eggs
- 1 L canola oil, for frying
- 300 g caster sugar (B)
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
You will need a piping bag with a 12mm star piping tip for this recipe. The final number of churros will depend on the length of piped dough segments.
Instructions
- For the sauce: Place the chocolate in a microwave-safe plastic bowl. Heat in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring after each addition of heat, until completely melted.
- Place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Add the marshmallows and butter to the hot cream and stir over low heat until completely melted and combined.
- Remove from the heat and add to the melted chocolate, then mix to incorporate. Store or keen warm over low heat (see Notes).
- For the churros: Place the water, sugar (A) and butter into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the flour and cocoa powder and stir vigorously to form a smooth dough. Transfer the dough into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.
- In a separate bowl, crack the eggs and lightly break them up with a fork.
- Gradually add the eggs to the dough while mixing on medium speed until completely incorporated and the dough is smooth and shiny.
- Transfer the dough into a piping bag fitted with a 12mm star piping tip.
- In a deep saucepan, heat the oil to 180°C.
- Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, combine the sugar (B) and cinnamon, then set aside.
- Pipe lengths of the dough, approximately 10 cm, over the hot oil and carefully cut with kitchen scissors so that it falls into the oil. Fry for 4-5 minutes, until cooked through.
- Carefully remove the churros and place onto a plate lined with paper towel to drain the excess oil.
- While hot, toss the churros in the cinnamon sugar. Serve immediately.
Notes
- The sauce is best enjoyed on the day it is made but can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.
- To avoid burning the chocolate, the sauce can be reheated or kept warm over a very low heat.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.