Chocolate churros with chocolate fudge sauce

Make the dunkingly delicious sauce first, so you can eat the churros while they are still warm!

A bowl of glossy chocolate sauce sits on a wide, speckled plate. Beside the bowl, on the plate, sit a pile of ridged long, brown pastry strips.

Chocolate churros with fudge sauce. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

Ingredients

Chocolate sauce
  • 125 g good quality dark couverture chocolate
  • 120 ml cooking cream
  • 150 g marshmallows
  • 15 g unsalted butter

Chocolate churros
  • 240 ml water
  • 2 tsp caster sugar (A)
  • 50 g spreadable butter
  • 115 g plain flour
  • 10 g dutch processed cocoa powder
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 L canola oil, for frying
  • 300 g caster sugar (B)
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
You will need a piping bag with a 12mm star piping tip for this recipe. The final number of churros will depend on the length of piped dough segments.

Instructions

  1. For the sauce: Place the chocolate in a microwave-safe plastic bowl. Heat in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring after each addition of heat, until completely melted.
  2. Place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
  3. Add the marshmallows and butter to the hot cream and stir over low heat until completely melted and combined.
  4. Remove from the heat and add to the melted chocolate, then mix to incorporate. Store or keen warm over low heat (see Notes).
  5. For the churros: Place the water, sugar (A) and butter into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the flour and cocoa powder and stir vigorously to form a smooth dough. Transfer the dough into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.
  6. In a separate bowl, crack the eggs and lightly break them up with a fork.
  7. Gradually add the eggs to the dough while mixing on medium speed until completely incorporated and the dough is smooth and shiny.
  8. Transfer the dough into a piping bag fitted with a 12mm star piping tip.
  9. In a deep saucepan, heat the oil to 180°C.
  10. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, combine the sugar (B) and cinnamon, then set aside.
  11. Pipe lengths of the dough, approximately 10 cm, over the hot oil and carefully cut with kitchen scissors so that it falls into the oil. Fry for 4-5 minutes, until cooked through.
  12. Carefully remove the churros and place onto a plate lined with paper towel to drain the excess oil.
  13. While hot, toss the churros in the cinnamon sugar. Serve immediately.
 
Notes
  • The sauce is best enjoyed on the day it is made but can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.
  • To avoid burning the chocolate, the sauce can be reheated or kept warm over a very low heat.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 15 November 2023
By Kirsten Tibballs
Source: SBS

