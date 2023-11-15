Chocolate churros with chocolate fudge sauce

For the sauce: Place the chocolate in a microwave-safe plastic bowl. Heat in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring after each addition of heat, until completely melted.

Place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Add the marshmallows and butter to the hot cream and stir over low heat until completely melted and combined.

Remove from the heat and add to the melted chocolate, then mix to incorporate. Store or keen warm over low heat (see Notes).

For the churros: Place the water, sugar (A) and butter into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the flour and cocoa powder and stir vigorously to form a smooth dough. Transfer the dough into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.

In a separate bowl, crack the eggs and lightly break them up with a fork.

Gradually add the eggs to the dough while mixing on medium speed until completely incorporated and the dough is smooth and shiny.

Transfer the dough into a piping bag fitted with a 12mm star piping tip.

In a deep saucepan, heat the oil to 180°C.

Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, combine the sugar (B) and cinnamon, then set aside.

Pipe lengths of the dough, approximately 10 cm, over the hot oil and carefully cut with kitchen scissors so that it falls into the oil. Fry for 4-5 minutes, until cooked through.

Carefully remove the churros and place onto a plate lined with paper towel to drain the excess oil.