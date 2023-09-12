SBS Food

Chocolate garnish

This is a sensational chocolate garnish that you're going to love. Chocolate drizzled or piped over ice cubes sets to create free-form pieces that can be used to decorate cakes, desserts or an iced chocolate drink.

  • 12

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 200 g good quality dark couverture chocolate
  • ice cubes

Instructions

  1. Temper the chocolate by placing it into a microwave-safe plastic bowl. Heat in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between each addition of heat. Once the chocolate reaches 50% solids and 50% liquid, stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted.
  2. Place the ice cubes into a bowl, creating a mound.
  3. Transfer the tempered chocolate into a piping bag, or zip lock bag, and cut a small tip off the end.
  4. Pipe the chocolate over the ice, creating unique shaped garnishes.
  5. Allow to set for a minute before removing from the ice (look for a matte finish; when the chocolate has dulled, it should be ready to remove).
  6. Repeat the process to create more garnishes.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

