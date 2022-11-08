Chocolate mousse cake with crunchy base

Firstly, prepare your moulds: Cut a strip out of cardboard, 750mm in length and 50mm in height.

Roll the cardboard into a 200mm ring and secure it with tape. Spray the inside of the cardboard mould with vegetable oil spray. Cut a strip of baking paper, 220mm in length and 50mm in height. Line the inside of the cardboard mould with baking paper. Place the prepared mould onto a lined baking tray and set aside until required.

To make the crunch layer, temper the couverture chocolate, place it into a microwave-safe plastic bowl, and heat in 30-second increments, stirring in between. Once you have 50% solids and 50% liquid, stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted. Add the peanut butter and mix to combine. Add in the slightly crushed rice bubbles and chopped candied orange. Mix until they are completely coated in chocolate.

Leaving a 10mm border, spoon the crunch mixture into the prepared mould. Press down gently with the back of a spoon to level the mixture.

To make the chocolate mousse, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, semi-whip the cream until it has some body but still collapses. Set aside in the refrigerator until required.

Partially melt the dark chocolate in the microwave until you have 50% solids and 50% liquid.

Place the water, sugar and glucose into a saucepan and bring to a boil, until the sugar has completely dissolved.

Pour the boiled syrup over the partially melted chocolate and whisk to combine. Allow the chocolate to cool to just above body temperature. Mix a small amount of the semi-whipped cream through the chocolate mixture before folding through the remaining cream.

Pour the chocolate mousse over the crunch layer. Use a palette knife to level the top. Place in the freezer overnight.

To make the chocolate glaze , soak the gelatine sheets in a bowl of cold water.

Place the cream, water, sugar and salt into a saucepan and bring to a boil.

Add in the sieved cocoa powder and liquid glucose and whisk to combine. Bring to a boil before removing from the heat and transfer into a jug or bowl. Squeeze the excess water out of the pre-soaked gelatine before adding the gelatine to the glaze. Emulsify the glaze using a stick blender.

Cover the glaze with plastic wrap touching the surface and allow it to cool to between 30-31°C.

Once the glaze has cooled to temperature, re-emulsify with a stick blender. Remove the cardboard from around the frozen cake.

Place an overturned bowl onto a lined tray with sides. Sit the frozen cake on top of the bowl and pour the glaze over the cake. Immediately sieve the cocoa powder over the surface of the cake. Once the glaze stops dripping, use a sharp knife to trim the excess glaze from around the base of the cake.