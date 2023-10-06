Chocolate nut pops

Print a sheet of heart templates, then place them under a sheet of baking paper.

Temper the gold caramel chocolate by placing it into a saucepan over an induction cooktop on setting 4- 5 (alternatively, use the microwave method described

). Stir continuously until you have 50% solids and 50% liquid. Transfer the chocolate into a heat-proof plastic bowl and stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted.