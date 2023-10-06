Chocolate nut pops

makes
20
prep
40 minutes
cook
5 minutes
difficulty
Mid
Ingredients
- 150 g good quality gold caramel chocolate (see Note)
- 50 g pistachios, chopped
- 50 g slivered almonds, roasted
- pinch of sea salt
- about 20-25 skewers or cake pop sticks
Setting time: 1 hour.
The number of pops made will depend on the size of the heart templates you use.
Instructions
- Print a sheet of heart templates, then place them under a sheet of baking paper.
- Temper the gold caramel chocolate by placing it into a saucepan over an induction cooktop on setting 4- 5 (alternatively, use the microwave method described ). Stir continuously until you have 50% solids and 50% liquid. Transfer the chocolate into a heat-proof plastic bowl and stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted.
- Transfer the tempered chocolate into a piping bag, or zip lock bag, and create a lattice pattern on the baking paper, inside the heart templates. Alternatively, you can use a spoon to drizzle the chocolate.
- Place a skewer in the center of each heart and pipe some additional chocolate lattice on top.
- Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle the hearts with pistachios, almonds and sea salt.
- Allow to set at room temperature before removing from the baking paper.
Note
Gold caramel chocolate is available from specialist retailers. You could also make this recipe using milk, dark or white chocolate. You can also vary the decorations, e.g. try glacé fruit or different nuts.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.