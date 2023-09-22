Chocolate pencils

Cut 15 rectangles out of baking paper, each 18cm x 10 cm in size. Roll each rectangle into pencil-width tubes, keeping the 18 cm length, and secure with tape. (You can roll around a normal pencil, or just roll up the pieces).

Half fill a glass or jug with sugar and set aside.

To temper the white chocolate, place it into a microwave-safe plastic bowl, heat in 30 second increments, stirring in between. Once you have 50% solids and 50% liquid, stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted.

Immediately transfer the tempered chocolate into a paper piping cone or zip-lock bag. Cut a small amount off the tip, ensuring the hole is smaller than the end of the baking paper tubes.

Pipe the tempered chocolate into the tubes, one at a time, and place them immediately into the glass of sugar. (Alternatively, you may find it easier to rest the empty straw in the glass and then fill pipe in the chocolate.) Place the glass of tubes into the refrigerator for 10 minutes to set.

Remove the tubes from the glass, dust off any sugar and cut the tape to remove the baking paper. Tie a piece of string around the top of each chocolate tube.

Attach a piece of string to 2 elevated objects to create a ‘clothesline’. (Alternatively, you can use a securely elevated cooling rack for this). You may wish to place a tray underneath to catch any chocolate drips.

If required, gently re-heat the tempered chocolate with a hairdryer while stirring.

Sieve the red colour over the chocolate and stir until the colour is completely incorporated.

Add in the oil and mix to combine. You may find the next step easier to do if you transfer the coloured chocolate to a tall vessel so the pencils can be dipped vertically into the chocolate.

Dip the pencils into the coloured chocolate, one at a time, leaving the tied end undipped. Peg the string to the clothesline (or tie to the elevated rack) and allow to set at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Use a pencil sharpener to sharpen the white end of the chocolate tubes. Warm a knife blade with a hair dryer and carefully trim the other end of each pencil.

If required, gently re-heat the coloured chocolate with a hairdryer while stirring. Dip the tip of the pencils into the coloured chocolate (this creates the look of the ‘lead’ in each pencil).