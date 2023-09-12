Chocolate shortbread fingers

Grease and line a square tin, 22 cm x 22 cm, then set aside until required.

In a bowl, combine the butter, orange zest, caster sugar and salt until there are no lumps of butter remaining.

Add the egg yolks and mix to incorporate.

Lastly, add the flour and baking powder and mix until the ingredients just come together as a dough.

Press the dough evenly into the prepared tin. Wrap with plastic wrap and place into the refrigerator for a minimum of 1 hour.

Heat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan forced).

Remove the plastic wrap and bake in the pre-heated oven for 15 minutes, or until a light golden colour.

Allow to cool at room temperature.

Once cooled, remove from the tin and cut the square into 3 even portions, then cut into 3cm fingers.

To finish: Cut small pieces of plastic wrap that are slightly larger than the shortbread fingers.

Temper the chocolate by placing it into a microwave-safe plastic bowl. Heat in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between each addition of heat. Once the chocolate reaches 50% solids and 50% liquid, stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted.

Using a fork, dip 1 shortbread finger at a time into the tempered chocolate before transferring it to a lined tray. Immediately place a piece of plastic wrap over the dipped shortbread to create a textured finish. Repeat with the remaining shortbread fingers. Allow to set at room temperature – this will take at least 15 minutes. (Alternatively, you could place the bars in the refrigerator for a few minutes, if your room temperature is too warm).

Once completely set, gently remove the plastic wrap to reveal the texture.