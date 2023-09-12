SBS Food

Chocolate shortbread fingers

This is my Mum's go-to shortbread recipe. I'm taking it to the next level with a layer of milk chocolate around the outside. If you like, you can dust with a little gold lustre powder to add an extra layer of luxury.

A pile of chocolate-coated bars sit on a round white plate. The bars glean with hints of gold.

Chocolate shortbread fingers. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

Ingredients

Shortbread
  • 145 g unsalted butter
  • zest of 4 large oranges, finely grated (see Note)
  • 130 g caster sugar
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 200 g plain flour
  • 20 g baking powder (see Note)


To finish
  • 1 kg good quality milk couverture chocolate, 33%
  • gold lustre dust, for brushing, optional
Dough chilling time: 1 hour. Setting time: 15 minutes.

Instructions

  1. Grease and line a square tin, 22 cm x 22 cm, then set aside until required.
  2. In a bowl, combine the butter, orange zest, caster sugar and salt until there are no lumps of butter remaining.
  3. Add the egg yolks and mix to incorporate.
  4. Lastly, add the flour and baking powder and mix until the ingredients just come together as a dough.
  5. Press the dough evenly into the prepared tin. Wrap with plastic wrap and place into the refrigerator for a minimum of 1 hour.
  6. Heat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan forced).
  7. Remove the plastic wrap and bake in the pre-heated oven for 15 minutes, or until a light golden colour.
  8. Allow to cool at room temperature.
  9. Once cooled, remove from the tin and cut the square into 3 even portions, then cut into 3cm fingers.
  10. To finish: Cut small pieces of plastic wrap that are slightly larger than the shortbread fingers.
  11. Temper the chocolate by placing it into a microwave-safe plastic bowl. Heat in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between each addition of heat. Once the chocolate reaches 50% solids and 50% liquid, stir vigorously until the solids have completely melted.
  12. Using a fork, dip 1 shortbread finger at a time into the tempered chocolate before transferring it to a lined tray. Immediately place a piece of plastic wrap over the dipped shortbread to create a textured finish. Repeat with the remaining shortbread fingers. Allow to set at room temperature – this will take at least 15 minutes. (Alternatively, you could place the bars in the refrigerator for a few minutes, if your room temperature is too warm).
  13. Once completely set, gently remove the plastic wrap to reveal the texture.
  14. If desired, brush the chocolate with gold lustre dust.


Note
You can replace the orange zest with lemon or lime. Also, Kirsten notes that this may seem like a lot of baking powder, but it’s the right amount to make the shortbreads a little more cake-like.

 

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Published 12 September 2023 3:11pm
By Kirsten Tibballs
Source: SBS

