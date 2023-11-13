Heat a medium frying pan or wok with a little oil and ghee.

Add onion, ginger and garlic mixture and whole spices

Once the onions turn golden brown add the ground spices except for chaat masala.

Add a teaspoon of water at a time to make sure the mixture doesn’t burn

Add in your soaked chickpeas and some of the aquafaba (chickpea water) and cover for 20 mins on low heat.

Finish by adding chaat masala, a squeeze of lemon juice, chilli and coriander, to taste.

To make bhature (fried breads), place all dry ingredients into a stand mixer.

Add yoghurt, oil and add a tbsp of water until combined. Mix on medium speed till the dough is springy and bounces back when you touch it.

Cover and set aside for at least 30 minutes.

Knead again and separate into 50 g balls.