SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Coconut chicken curry

This one pot chicken curry makes a great weeknight dinner with very little washing up.

Coconut chicken curry

Coconut chicken curry

serves

4

people

preparation

15

minutes

cooking

1

hour

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 1 whole chicken
  • ¼ kent pumpkin, cut into 2 cm chunks
  • 2 brown onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 x 5 x 2 cm piece ginger, finely chopped
  • 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp curry powder
  • 800 ml coconut milk
  • 1 cup (250 ml) water
  • Salt
  • Sliced spring onion, to serve
  • Steamed rice, to serve


Instructions

  1. Break the chicken down into pieces, breasts, drumsticks, thighs and wings. Cut all the chicken pieces in half. 
  2. In a large saucepan, combine the chicken, pumpkin, onions, ginger, garlic, curry powder, coconut milk and water. Bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer on medium heat. Cook for 45-60 minutes, or until the chicken and pumpkin are tender. Season to taste with salt. 
  3. Garnish the curry with spring onion and serve with steamed rice.
 

Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 27 July 2023 5:01pm
By Goeynaw Isua
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends