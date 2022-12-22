Coconut chicken curry

serves
4
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
1
hour
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 whole chicken
- ¼ kent pumpkin, cut into 2 cm chunks
- 2 brown onions, thinly sliced
- 1 x 5 x 2 cm piece ginger, finely chopped
- 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp curry powder
- 800 ml coconut milk
- 1 cup (250 ml) water
- Salt
- Sliced spring onion, to serve
- Steamed rice, to serve
Instructions
- Break the chicken down into pieces, breasts, drumsticks, thighs and wings. Cut all the chicken pieces in half.
- In a large saucepan, combine the chicken, pumpkin, onions, ginger, garlic, curry powder, coconut milk and water. Bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer on medium heat. Cook for 45-60 minutes, or until the chicken and pumpkin are tender. Season to taste with salt.
- Garnish the curry with spring onion and serve with steamed rice.
Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.