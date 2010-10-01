Coconut-chicken curry

serves
4
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
30
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 750 g chicken thigh fillets
- 1 onion, sliced into thin wedges
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 2 tbsp red curry paste
- 1 small chilli (red or green)
- 400 ml can coconut milk
- ½ cup chopped basil leaves
- 1 cup coriander leaves
- ½ lime, juiced
- steamed jasmine rice, to serve
- coriander sprigs, to serve
- lime wedges, to serve
Instructions
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Add the chicken. Cook, turning occasionally, for 3–4 minutes or until golden. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium-high. Add remaining oil to wok. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for 3–4 minutes. Add turmeric, curry paste and chilli. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until aromatic. Stir in coconut milk and basil. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Return chicken to pan. Cover and simmer for 15–20 minutes or until chicken is tender. Stir in coriander and 1 tablespoon lime juice.
Spoon the curry over rice and top with coriander sprigs. Serve with lime wedges.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.