Coconut-chicken curry

Instructions

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Add the chicken. Cook, turning occasionally, for 3–4 minutes or until golden. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate.







Reduce heat to medium-high. Add remaining oil to wok. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for 3–4 minutes. Add turmeric, curry paste and chilli. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until aromatic. Stir in coconut milk and basil. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Return chicken to pan. Cover and simmer for 15–20 minutes or until chicken is tender. Stir in coriander and 1 tablespoon lime juice.



