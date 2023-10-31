Coconut ice-cream with bananas and caramel

serves
Ingredients
- 400 ml coconut cream, placed in the freezer for a few hours before using
- 100 ml coco lopez (see Note)
- 50 ml coconut-flavoured rum, optional
Bananas and caramel
- 2 bananas, chopped
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tbsp coconut cream
- 1 tbsp water
To serve
- 2 tbsp coconut slivers
- 2 tbsp slivered almonds
Freezing time: a few hours, or overnight.
Instructions
- In a large bowl whisk coconut cream and coco lopez until it forms stiff peaks. Use your whisk to gently fold through the coconut-flavoured rum, if using, being careful not to knock out too much air. Pour into a container and freeze for a few hours, or overnight.
- Add oil to a pan over medium/medium-high heat. Once the oil has started to heat up, place the banana slices in the pan. Carefully flip so that the banana caramelises evenly.
- Remove the bananas from the pan and add the brown sugar. Dissolve the sugar in the pan. Once the sugar has dissolved add the coconut cream and stir to combine. Add the caramelised bananas back in the pan and carefully coat in the caramel. Allow to cool in the pan; add a little bit of water to loosen the caramel if it becomes too thick.
- Divide the ice cream and banana between bowls, top with coconut, slivered almonds and spoonfuls of caramel.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.