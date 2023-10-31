Coconut ice-cream with bananas and caramel

In a large bowl whisk coconut cream and coco lopez until it forms stiff peaks. Use your whisk to gently fold through the coconut-flavoured rum, if using, being careful not to knock out too much air. Pour into a container and freeze for a few hours, or overnight.

Add oil to a pan over medium/medium-high heat. Once the oil has started to heat up, place the banana slices in the pan. Carefully flip so that the banana caramelises evenly.

Remove the bananas from the pan and add the brown sugar. Dissolve the sugar in the pan. Once the sugar has dissolved add the coconut cream and stir to combine. Add the caramelised bananas back in the pan and carefully coat in the caramel. Allow to cool in the pan; add a little bit of water to loosen the caramel if it becomes too thick.