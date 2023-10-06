Coffee pappardelle with burrata, olives and anchovy

serves
4
prep
30 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Mid
Ingredients
Pappardelle pasta
- 2 whole eggs
- 1 egg yolk
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- 200 g ‘00’ flour
- 1-1½ tbsp cooled black coffee
- 1-2 tbsp fresh powdered coffee (not instant coffee)
Sauce
- 100 ml extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to finish
- 20 g butter
- 2 large red onions, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 sprigs thyme
- 40 g caster sugar
- Salt and pepper
- 250 g Kalamata olives, pitted, roughly chopped and dried in the oven at 100°C for 2hrs
- A few anchovy fillets, to garnish (or alternatively, about 2 tbsp anchovy paste, or to taste)
- 4 small (75g) burrata
Resting time: at least 2 hours. You will also need to allow about 2 hours to prepare the semi-dried olives.
Instructions
- For the pasta: Mix eggs and egg yolk with salt and olive oil. Add flour a little at the time, adding the brewed coffee after a little of the flour has been added, until combined. Knead the pasta for 5-10 minutes, then roll the pasta dough on a surface sprinkled with powdered coffee.
- Rest in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hours, then roll and cut into pappardelle or shape of your liking.
- Bring plenty of salted water to the boil. Add oil and butter into a frying pan, then add onions and thyme. Cook till onions soften. Add sugar and keep cooking with the lid on for 15 minutes; if needed add a little cooking water. Season to taste with salt and pepper (remembering the pasta will be served with anchovy paste).
- Put the pasta in boiling water and cook for 3-4 minutes, then drain and toss with caramelised onions for 1 minute.
- If using anchovy paste, spread about ½ tablespoon of anchovy paste (or to taste) on the bottom of four serving plates or bowls. Divide pappardelle among bowls, garnish with semi-dried black olives, a few anchovies if using, and fresh thyme leaves and then finish with a mini burrata on top. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.