Coffee pappardelle with burrata, olives and anchovy

For the pasta: Mix eggs and egg yolk with salt and olive oil. Add flour a little at the time, adding the brewed coffee after a little of the flour has been added, until combined. Knead the pasta for 5-10 minutes, then roll the pasta dough on a surface sprinkled with powdered coffee.

Rest in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hours, then roll and cut into pappardelle or shape of your liking.

Bring plenty of salted water to the boil. Add oil and butter into a frying pan, then add onions and thyme. Cook till onions soften. Add sugar and keep cooking with the lid on for 15 minutes; if needed add a little cooking water. Season to taste with salt and pepper (remembering the pasta will be served with anchovy paste).

Put the pasta in boiling water and cook for 3-4 minutes, then drain and toss with caramelised onions for 1 minute.