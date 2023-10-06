SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Italian

Coffee pappardelle with burrata, olives and anchovy

The coffee adds flavour and a lovely speckle to the pasta, which is a great match with the creamy burrata, olives and caramelised onion.

A white bowl with a blue rim sits on a white-washed wooden surface. The bowl holds ribbons of pasta, topped with a round of mozzarella.

Coffee pappardelle with burrata, olives and anchovy Credit: Luca's Key Ingredient

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    30 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Mid

serves

4

people

preparation

30

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

Pappardelle pasta
  • 2 whole eggs
  • 1 egg yolk
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 200 g ‘00’ flour
  • 1-1½ tbsp cooled black coffee
  • 1-2 tbsp fresh powdered coffee (not instant coffee)

Sauce
  • 100 ml extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to finish
  • 20 g butter
  • 2 large red onions, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 sprigs thyme
  • 40 g caster sugar
  • Salt and pepper
  • 250 g Kalamata olives, pitted, roughly chopped and dried in the oven at 100°C for 2hrs
  • A few anchovy fillets, to garnish (or alternatively, about 2 tbsp anchovy paste, or to taste)
  • 4 small (75g) burrata
Resting time: at least 2 hours. You will also need to allow about 2 hours to prepare the semi-dried olives.

Instructions

  1. For the pasta: Mix eggs and egg yolk with salt and olive oil. Add flour a little at the time, adding the brewed coffee after a little of the flour has been added, until combined. Knead the pasta for 5-10 minutes, then roll the pasta dough on a surface sprinkled with powdered coffee.
  2. Rest in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hours, then roll and cut into pappardelle or shape of your liking.
  3. Bring plenty of salted water to the boil. Add oil and butter into a frying pan, then add onions and thyme. Cook till onions soften. Add sugar and keep cooking with the lid on for 15 minutes; if needed add a little cooking water. Season to taste with salt and pepper (remembering the pasta will be served with anchovy paste).
  4. Put the pasta in boiling water and cook for 3-4 minutes, then drain and toss with caramelised onions for 1 minute.
  5. If using anchovy paste, spread about ½ tablespoon of anchovy paste (or to taste) on the bottom of four serving plates or bowls. Divide pappardelle among bowls, garnish with semi-dried black olives, a few anchovies if using, and fresh thyme leaves and then finish with a mini burrata on top. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 6 October 2023 1:59pm
By Luca Ciano
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends