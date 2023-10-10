Coffee-rubbed steak tacos with cheesy scrambled eggs

serves
Ingredients
- 1-2 tbsp instant coffee
- 1 tsp salt
- 4 beef tenderloin medallions
- Vegetable oil, for grilling
- 8 medium or 16 small tortilla wraps
- Hot sauce, to taste
- Chopped coriander (cilantro) to garnish, optional
Poblano and cheese scramble
- 3 tsp butter
- 1 green onion (shallot), diced, plus extra to garnish (see Note)
- 4 eggs (at room temperature)
- 1 poblano chilli (pepper)
- ⅓ cup grated cheese (see Note), plus extra grated cheese to garnish, optional
- Pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- Place instant coffee and salt on a baking tray. Rub the beef medallions into the mixture and coat liberally with the coffee and salt. Oil the grill and the steaks (Spencer uses an oil spray for this). Cook the tenderloin over direct heat for 4 minutes per side for medium rare, or your desired doneness.
- Meanwhile, lightly oil the poblano peppers and season with salt. Place on the grill and turning often, charr on all sides. Remove from grill. Remove the seeds and cut into small pieces.
- Remove beef and rest for 5 minutes until ready to serve.
- For the scramble: Place a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add butter and green onion (shallot). Cook for 1 minute. Add eggs, charred and chopped poblano and cheese, season with salt and pepper to taste, and whisk together. Cook over medium heat, mixing often, until eggs are fluffy and cooked.
- While the eggs are cooking, lightly grill the tortilla on both sides.
- Slice steak into 5-6 mm (¼ inch) slices (cut against the grain for really tender steak!) and divide among the tortillas. Add egg, green onion, more cheese and hot sauce to finish. Sprinkle with coriander, if using.
- Serve immediately.
Note
Spencer used a pepper Jack cheese for some extra kick when he made these in Fun’Q, but says any good melty cheese will work. You can use whatever onion you like in the scramble, e.g. eschalot, spring onion, finely chopped brown or red onion.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.