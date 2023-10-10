Coffee-rubbed steak tacos with cheesy scrambled eggs

Slice steak into 5-6 mm (¼ inch) slices (cut against the grain for really tender steak!) and divide among the tortillas. Add egg, green onion, more cheese and hot sauce to finish. Sprinkle with coriander, if using.

While the eggs are cooking, lightly grill the tortilla on both sides.

For the scramble: Place a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add butter and green onion (shallot). Cook for 1 minute. Add eggs, charred and chopped poblano and cheese, season with salt and pepper to taste, and whisk together. Cook over medium heat, mixing often, until eggs are fluffy and cooked.

Remove beef and rest for 5 minutes until ready to serve.

Meanwhile, lightly oil the poblano peppers and season with salt. Place on the grill and turning often, charr on all sides. Remove from grill. Remove the seeds and cut into small pieces.

Place instant coffee and salt on a baking tray. Rub the beef medallions into the mixture and coat liberally with the coffee and salt. Oil the grill and the steaks (Spencer uses an oil spray for this). Cook the tenderloin over direct heat for 4 minutes per side for medium rare, or your desired doneness.

Spencer used a pepper Jack cheese for some extra kick when he made these

Fun’Q

, but says any good melty cheese will work. You can use whatever onion you like in the scramble, e.g. eschalot, spring onion, finely chopped brown or red onion.