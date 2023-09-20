Corn beef stew with horseradish mash

For the corned beef: Pre-heat the oven to 170°C (325°F).

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Sear the corn beef pieces on all sides and remove from pot. Add the mushrooms and sauté until slightly crisp. Add the onion, carrot, celery, parsnip and garlic.Sauté until the veg starts to slightly soften (about 5-6 minutes), then add the rest of the ingredients, except cornstarch and water. Bring to a simmer. Place a tight-fitting lid (or use foil) on the pot and braise in the oven until the corn beef is very soft and almost “falls off the bone (this will take a couple of hours).

Once cooked remove the meat carefully from the braising liquid. Strain and reserve liquid. Allow liquid to settle and skim off any fat using a ladle. Place de-fatted sauce back into a clean sauce pot. In a small bowl mix together cornstarch and water. Turn the heat on the sauce to medium and once simmering, add the cornstarch water. Whisk to thicken. Once thick add meat into thickened sauce and reserve warm for plating.

For braised vegetables: In a medium-sized skillet, add the butter and stock, turn to medium high heat and allow butter to melt. Once melted, add in all the vegetables, cover with a lid and turn heat to a simmer. allow vegetables to cook until fork tender. Reserve warm for plating.

Meanwhile, for horseradish mash: In a sauce pot add the potatoes and horseradish, cover with water and simmer until the potatoes are soft and fork tender. Strain and allow to steam for a minute, add potatoes and horseradish back to the pot and return to the stove. In a separate pot add the rest of the ingredients and heat until the butter is melted and the sauce is warm. Using a whisk much down the potatoes until the potatoes almost start to come together, then add in the hot liquid and whisk vigorously for 10 second. Reserve warm for plating.