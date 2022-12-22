Crayfish mornay

Add the lime juice and stir through, followed by the cream. Cook, stirring, for 5-6 minutes until bubbling and the crayfish is cooked. Stir through the cornflour slurry through the sauce until slightly thickened.

In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, add the butter and garlic and cook, stirring, until melted. Add the crayfish chunks and cook, stirring for 1-2 minutes, or until lightly opaque.

Using a sharp knife, de-shell the crayfish tails. Slice the meat in half, then cut into large chunks, following the natural segments in the crayfish tail.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.