Crayfish mornay

serves
4
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 4 large crayfish (lobster) tails
- 50 g butter
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- ½ cup fresh lime juice
- 600 ml thickened cream
- Cornflour slurry, to thicken
Instructions
- Using a sharp knife, de-shell the crayfish tails. Slice the meat in half, then cut into large chunks, following the natural segments in the crayfish tail.
- In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, add the butter and garlic and cook, stirring, until melted. Add the crayfish chunks and cook, stirring for 1-2 minutes, or until lightly opaque.
- Add the lime juice and stir through, followed by the cream. Cook, stirring, for 5-6 minutes until bubbling and the crayfish is cooked. Stir through the cornflour slurry through the sauce until slightly thickened.
Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.