Creamy parsnip pasta with leftover bread crumble

Fill a saucepan with water, bring to the boil then add a generous pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, add nut/oat milk (I usually use oat as I like the thickness and flavour) to a pot with chopped parsnips, onion, thyme, bay leaves, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes on low to medium heat, or until the parsnip is soft. Place the ingredients into a blender, or use a stick blender, and blitz until super smooth. The consistency should resemble béchamel.

Pulse the yeast flakes, bread, garlic and paprika in a food processor until you have a nice bread crumb consistency.

Add oil to a warm pan over medium heat. Add the breadcrumbs and cook until they start turning in colour. Finely dice the parsley, add to the breadcrumbs with the lemon zest and keep cooking until the bread becomes toasty and crunchy. Set aside to cool – it will become crispier as it cools down.

Add the pasta to the pot of boiling salted water. When cooked strain the water from the pasta but be sure to save some liquid. Pour the creamy sauce into a pan, add the cooked pasta and a tablespoon or two of the reserved pasta water and mix around until it is all incorporated.