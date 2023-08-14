Creamy spaghetti and jumbo meatballs with two sauces

Preheat oven to 191°C (375°F).



For the jumbo jumbo meatballs: In a bowl, combine the beef with dried oregano, garlic powder and onion powder. In a separate bowl, prepare the panade – start by whisking eggs with milk. Add the Parmesan, parsley, breadcrumbs, salt and ground pepper. Pour panade in with beef mixture and combine fully. Shape mixture into 2 jumbo meatballs and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Cover the meatballs with foil and bake for about 45 minutes or when internal temperature reaches 71°C (160°F). Remove from the oven and rest under foil while you prepare the sauces.

For the red wine tomato sauce: Heat extra virgin olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until translucent (about 3 minutes). Add garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds. Add red wine and simmer until reduced by half the volume. Add tomato passata (tomato purée) and season with salt and freshly ground pepper. let sauce simmer for 5 minutes on low heat. Keep warm and reserve.

For the parmesan cream sauce: Add Gruyère, parmesan, mozzarella and cream to a small saucepan. Heat over low heat, stirring, until combined and bubbling. Add parsley, chili flakes, and ground pepper. Stir to combine. Keep warm and reserve.

Add spaghetti to salted boiling water and cook for 5-7 minutes or until al dente. Using tongs, transfer spaghetti to the parmesan cream sauce and gently toss to combine.