Crisp filo sundae

serves
2
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
5
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- ½ cup walnuts
- ½ cup chopped hazelnuts
- 6 sheets purchased filo (phyllo), at room temperature
- Sunflower oil for frying
- 2 serves vanilla ice cream
- 3 tbsp crumbled halva
- 1 cup chopped strawberries
- 1 tsp cinnamon powder
- 1-2 tbsp Greek honey
- Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish
Instructions
- Combine the hazelnuts and walnuts and set aside.
- Stack the filo, placed horizontally in front of you, and cut it into three short columns (strips). Keep covered with a cloth and place a damp cloth on top of the dry one.
- Have a large plate and paper towels nearby. Heat 14 cm (½ inches) of oil in a large deep skillet.
- Take 1 cut strip at a time and flash fry in the hot oil. As soon as it crinkles and turns lightly golden, turn it with kitchen tongs and let it fry for a few seconds. Remove and place on a paper towel-lined plate.
- Repeat with all the strips, replenishing the oil as needed.
- To assemble the dessert: Place a fried pastry strip on a large serving plate, and place another strip on top, at an angle, and one more, as well. (Don’t worry if pieces break off, or if you need to break off the edge of a strip to fit it on the plate, just set those aside to use at the end.) Top with a scoop of ice cream. Garnish with halva, nuts and strawberries. Crumble any broken pieces and sprinkle that on top. Sprinkle with cinnamon, drizzle with honey and serve garnished with fresh mint. Repeat for the second serving.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.