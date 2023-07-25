Crisp filo sundae

No matter how you spell it… phyllo, filo, or fillo, this crispy classic Greek pastry ingredient is the foundation of countless desserts, including the most famous ones, such as baklava. This easy Greek phyllo dessert is unique because you can prepare it in a few minutes, and yet it’s probably a Greek recipe your friends will surely remember. It’s impressive and gorgeous!

Crisp filo sundae

Credit: My Greek Table

serves

2

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

5

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • ½ cup walnuts
  • ½ cup chopped hazelnuts
  • 6 sheets purchased filo (phyllo), at room temperature
  • Sunflower oil for frying
  • 2 serves vanilla ice cream
  • 3 tbsp crumbled halva
  • 1 cup chopped strawberries
  • 1 tsp cinnamon powder
  • 1-2 tbsp Greek honey
  • Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish

Instructions

  1. Combine the hazelnuts and walnuts and set aside.
  2. Stack the filo, placed horizontally in front of you, and cut it into three short columns (strips). Keep covered with a cloth and place a damp cloth on top of the dry one.
  3. Have a large plate and paper towels nearby. Heat 14 cm (½ inches) of oil in a large deep skillet.
  4. Take 1 cut strip at a time and flash fry in the hot oil. As soon as it crinkles and turns lightly golden, turn it with kitchen tongs and let it fry for a few seconds. Remove and place on a paper towel-lined plate.
  5. Repeat with all the strips, replenishing the oil as needed.
  6. To assemble the dessert: Place a fried pastry strip on a large serving plate, and place another strip on top, at an angle, and one more, as well. (Don’t worry if pieces break off, or if you need to break off the edge of a strip to fit it on the plate, just set those aside to use at the end.) Top with a scoop of ice cream. Garnish with halva, nuts and strawberries. Crumble any broken pieces and sprinkle that on top. Sprinkle with cinnamon, drizzle with honey and serve garnished with fresh mint. Repeat for the second serving.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
SBS Food logo
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 25 July 2023 6:45pm
By Diane Kochilas

Share this with family and friends