Crisp filo sundae

Stack the filo, placed horizontally in front of you, and cut it into three short columns (strips). Keep covered with a cloth and place a damp cloth on top of the dry one.

Take 1 cut strip at a time and flash fry in the hot oil. As soon as it crinkles and turns lightly golden, turn it with kitchen tongs and let it fry for a few seconds. Remove and place on a paper towel-lined plate.

To assemble the dessert: Place a fried pastry strip on a large serving plate, and place another strip on top, at an angle, and one more, as well. (Don’t worry if pieces break off, or if you need to break off the edge of a strip to fit it on the plate, just set those aside to use at the end.) Top with a scoop of ice cream. Garnish with halva, nuts and strawberries. Crumble any broken pieces and sprinkle that on top. Sprinkle with cinnamon, drizzle with honey and serve garnished with fresh mint. Repeat for the second serving.