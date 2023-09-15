Crisp roasted pork belly with salsa verde

Preheat oven to 170°C (325°F).

Place the pork belly onto a cutting board and trim the edges to make them straight. Save the scraps to cook off and use in pasta or a salad. Place the pork skin side down onto the cutting board.

In a bowl, mix freshly chopped herbs with dry spices, diced onion, lemon zest, Dijon mustard, olive oil and salt and pepper. Mix well to combine. Reserve 2 tbsp + 1 tsp for the sauce. Spread remaining mix over the meat.

Fold pork in half lengthwise and using zip ties, pinch meat closed into a log. While the ties hold the pork together, use butcher twine to tie the pork up neatly. Cut the zip ties off the pork.

Place the pork on a rack on a baking tray and add 1cm (about half an inch) of water to the tray. Place tray in pre-heated and cook for 2 hours, until internal temperature is 77°C (170°F).

Place vegetable oil into a heavy bottomed pot and heat over medium heat.

For the salsa verde, place parsley, lemon juice and zest, oil, honey and left over herb mixture into a mini chopper. Blitz until well combined

Remove the pork and cut carefully cut away the butcher’s twine and remove it.

Place back onto the drying rack on the baking tray. Carefully ladle hot oil over the pork belly a few times. This will cause the skin to crisp up. (For an alternative, see Note)