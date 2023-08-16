Crunchy beer-battered fish sandwich with avocado tartare sauce

For the fish, make the batter: add the cake flour, cornstarch, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, turmeric, baking powder, salt and pepper into a bowl and mix to combine. Pour ice cold beer into dry mixture, whisking to combine. Set aside.

Lay cod pieces on paper towel, patting to dry. Season each piece with salt. Add ½ cup cake flour to a bowl or plate, for dredging.

Preheat vegetable oil to 350°F (180°C) in a large pot, Dutch oven or deep fryer.

Working with one piece of fish at a time: dredge in plain (all-purpose) flour; dip in batter, then carefully lower into preheated oil. Repeat until all pieces are in the preheated oil. Deep fry fish, gently agitating the pan and oil, using tongs or metal utensil to flip fish within the oil. Remove each piece when golden brown, about 8 minutes total.

Transfer fish to a plate lined with kitchen towel and season with salt.

For the sauce, add avocado, mayonnaise, sliced dill pickle, capers, garlic cloves, fresh dill, fresh parsley, lemon juice and red onion to a food processor and blitz until creamy. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.