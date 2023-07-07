Crunchy potato tacos (Tacos dorados de papa)

Peel the potatoes, cut into large chunks, and add into a medium saucepan along with the garlic. Cover with about 2.5 cm (1 inch) of cold tap water, season well with salt, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook the potatoes until fork tender, about 15 minutes, then strain and transfer to a large bowl.

Lightly mash the potatoes and garlic together. Switch to a hand mixer and add the sour cream, crumbled cheese, oregano, cumin, and coriander and season well with salt and pepper. Beat to combine.

Set out the corn tortillas and, if slightly stiff, wrap in a damp kitchen towel and warm in a low oven or the microwave until pliable. Divide the potato mixture down the centre of each tortilla, roll them up, and set aside seam side down. If you’re having trouble keeping them together, secure the seam with a toothpick leaving it in while frying, making sure to remove before serving.

Add about 1 cm (½ inch) of oil to a large cast-iron skillet or a heavy bottomed sauté pan and heat over medium-high heat until the oil surface shimmers and bubbles form around a wooden spoon when gently dipped in. Line a sheet pan with paper towel, fit with a cooling rack, and set aside. Fry the tacos starting seam side down in batches until golden and crisp, about 2 minutes per side, then transfer to the prepared sheet pan to drain and cool slightly and season with salt. If needed, keep the tacos warm in a 95°C (200°F) oven for up to 30 minutes.