Crushed pork and pineapple burger with chilli mayo and shredded slaw

serves
4
prep
15 minutes
cook
40 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
Burger
- 1 tsp chilli flakes (more or less depending on your tastes)
- 3 tsp yellow mustard seeds
- 1½ tbsp coriander seeds
- 6 spring onions (scallions), separated into white part and green ends
- 500 g pork mince (10%-15% fat)
- 4 sausages, skins removed
- Handful of fresh breadcrumbs
- 4 cloves garlic, grated
- Zest of 1 lime
- Big knob of unsalted butter
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Chilli mayo slaw
- Hot sauce, to your personal taste
- 2 tbsp + 1 tsp mayo
- 3 tsp Dijon mustard
- Zest and juice of 2 limes
- 1 small head red cabbage
- 2 carrots
To serve
- 1 small pineapple or 1 can of tinned pineapple (pat the slices dry before seasoning)
- Brown sugar
- Brioche buns
Chilling time: 30 minutes.
Instructions
- For the burger: Toast the chilli flakes, mustard and coriander seeds in a dry pan until fragrant. Crush in a pestle & mortar.
- Finely slice the white part of the spring onion, reserving the greens for your slaw.
- Place the pork mince, sausage meat, breadcrumbs, grated garlic, lime zest, butter, sliced spring onion and as much of the spice mix as you like into a large bowl. Season well with salt and pepper and mix to thoroughly combine.
- Shape the meat into evenly sized patties about the thickness of your finger to ensure they cook evenly on the grill.
- Refrigerate for 30 minutes
- When ready, grill over a medium heat for 10-15 minutes on each side or until cooked through.
- Meanwhile, for the chilli mayo slaw: Finely slice the spring onion greens set aside from your burger. In a small bowl, mix together the hot sauce, mayo, mustard and spring onion.
- Using a grater, shred the cabbage and carrot into a large bowl.
- Add the lime juice and a good pinch of salt to the cabbage and carrot and mix to combine, then leave to soften for 5 minutes.
- Reserve a little chilli mayo for later, then mix the rest into the slaw.
- For the pineapple: If using a whole pineapple, cut into quarters and remove the woody core.
- Brush the pineapple with some oil and sprinkle with some brown sugar and a crack of black pepper.
- Grill the pineapple over a high heat until the sugar has caramelised – be careful not to burn it.
- Carefully remove the pineapple skin and roughly chop the flesh.
- To serve: Gently toast the buns. Spread some of your reserved chilli mayo on the bottom bun. Then add the caramelised pineapple, then the burger, and finally top with the slaw.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.