Cypriot-style pastitsio (makaronia tou fournou)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced) and grease a large baking dish with oil.





2. Heat the olive oil in a large heavy-based saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, until translucent. Add the minces and cook, breaking up any lumps with the back of a wooden spoon, for 8–10 minutes, until browned. Add the cinnamon, clove and nutmeg and stir until well combined, then add the passata and 3 tbsp of water. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 10–15 minutes, until slightly thickened. Season to taste with salt and pepper.





3. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil over medium-high heat and add the penne. Cook for 7–8 minutes until almost al dente, then drain and transfer to the baking dish. Pour the meat sauce over the penne and stir to combine.





4. To make the halloumi bechamel, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk for 3–4 minutes, until the mixture thickens and resembles wet sand. Gradually add the milk, 500 ml (2 cups) at a time, whisking constantly to stop lumps forming, until thickened. Bring to a gentle boil, then remove from the heat and whisk in all the cheese, the nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste.





5. Spread the bechamel over the pasta and meat sauce in a thick layer, then transfer to the oven and cook for 40 minutes or until bubbling and golden.



