Dairy-free tiramisu

Pour the chickpea brine (aquafaba) into a very clean bowl. Beat with an electric hand beater or stand mixer on high until stiff peaks form, gradually adding the icing sugar. This could take 5-10 minutes. To check if it is ready, carefully invert the bowl of the aquafaba 'egg whites'. If the aquafaba doesn’t slide down the bowl then it is ready.

To prepare the custard, into a medium saucepan add the soy milk and cornflour and whisk to combine, ensuring the cornflour has dissolved. Add the sugar, butter and vanilla and whisk well. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Once the custard thickens, reduce heat to low and continue to stir for a further 1-2 minutes. Take off the heat and pour into a large bowl.

Scoop the cream cheese into the custard and beat together with an electric hand mixer until smooth. Fold in the aquafaba a little at a time until it is well combined. This is your custard cream. Set aside.

Combine the coffee and liqueur in a medium bowl. Dip the biscuits in one at a time for a few seconds, to allow the coffee to soak in a little. If you’re using cake slices, dip into the coffee only briefly. You don’t want the cake to go soggy. Line your dishes or glasses with a layer of the dipped biscuits or cake.

Scoop custard cream over the biscuits, creating a thick layer. Repeat with another layer of dipped biscuits or cake and a layer of the custard cream. Garnish with a generous dusting of cocoa powder.