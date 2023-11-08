Dairy-free tiramisu

serves
Ingredients
Custard cream
- ½ cup brine from a can of chickpeas
- ½ cup icing sugar, sifted
- 2 cups full fat soy milk
- ⅓ cup cornflour
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup vegan butter or margarine
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 250 g tub vegan cream cheese
To assemble
- 1½ cups brewed espresso coffee, room temperature
- 4 tbsp vegan coffee or nut liqueur
- 300 g vegan sweet biscuits or slices of vegan cake
- ½ cup cocoa powder
To serve, optional
- 1 block 85% dark chocolate (vegan)
- Berries, such as strawberries or raspberries
Chilling time: 2 hours or overnight.
Instructions
- Pour the chickpea brine (aquafaba) into a very clean bowl. Beat with an electric hand beater or stand mixer on high until stiff peaks form, gradually adding the icing sugar. This could take 5-10 minutes. To check if it is ready, carefully invert the bowl of the aquafaba 'egg whites'. If the aquafaba doesn’t slide down the bowl then it is ready.
- To prepare the custard, into a medium saucepan add the soy milk and cornflour and whisk to combine, ensuring the cornflour has dissolved. Add the sugar, butter and vanilla and whisk well. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
- Once the custard thickens, reduce heat to low and continue to stir for a further 1-2 minutes. Take off the heat and pour into a large bowl.
- Scoop the cream cheese into the custard and beat together with an electric hand mixer until smooth. Fold in the aquafaba a little at a time until it is well combined. This is your custard cream. Set aside.
- Combine the coffee and liqueur in a medium bowl. Dip the biscuits in one at a time for a few seconds, to allow the coffee to soak in a little. If you’re using cake slices, dip into the coffee only briefly. You don’t want the cake to go soggy. Line your dishes or glasses with a layer of the dipped biscuits or cake.
- Scoop custard cream over the biscuits, creating a thick layer. Repeat with another layer of dipped biscuits or cake and a layer of the custard cream. Garnish with a generous dusting of cocoa powder.
- Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours to overnight. The tiramisu is best served the next day. Garnish with optional grated dark chocolate and berries.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.