SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Italian

Dairy-free tiramisu

This vegan tiramisu has all the indulgent creaminess of the classic Italian dessert.

Creamy layers half-fill an elegant bulb-shaped glass. Chocolate and fresh berries sit on top of the creamy tiramisu. Another filled glass can be seen, out of focus, behind the first. The pair of glasses sit on a pale checkered tablecloth.

Dairy-free tiramisu. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

  • serves

    6

  • prep

    25 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

6

people

preparation

25

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

Custard cream
  • ½ cup brine from a can of chickpeas
  • ½ cup icing sugar, sifted
  • 2 cups full fat soy milk
  • ⅓ cup cornflour
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ cup vegan butter or margarine
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 250 g tub vegan cream cheese
To assemble
  • 1½ cups brewed espresso coffee, room temperature
  • 4 tbsp vegan coffee or nut liqueur
  • 300 g vegan sweet biscuits or slices of vegan cake
  • ½ cup cocoa powder
To serve, optional
  • 1 block 85% dark chocolate (vegan)
  • Berries, such as strawberries or raspberries
Chilling time: 2 hours or overnight.

Instructions

  1. Pour the chickpea brine (aquafaba) into a very clean bowl. Beat with an electric hand beater or stand mixer on high until stiff peaks form, gradually adding the icing sugar. This could take 5-10 minutes. To check if it is ready, carefully invert the bowl of the aquafaba 'egg whites'. If the aquafaba doesn’t slide down the bowl then it is ready.
  2. To prepare the custard, into a medium saucepan add the soy milk and cornflour and whisk to combine, ensuring the cornflour has dissolved. Add the sugar, butter and vanilla and whisk well. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
  3. Once the custard thickens, reduce heat to low and continue to stir for a further 1-2 minutes. Take off the heat and pour into a large bowl.
  4. Scoop the cream cheese into the custard and beat together with an electric hand mixer until smooth. Fold in the aquafaba a little at a time until it is well combined. This is your custard cream. Set aside.
  5. Combine the coffee and liqueur in a medium bowl. Dip the biscuits in one at a time for a few seconds, to allow the coffee to soak in a little. If you’re using cake slices, dip into the coffee only briefly. You don’t want the cake to go soggy. Line your dishes or glasses with a layer of the dipped biscuits or cake.
  6. Scoop custard cream over the biscuits, creating a thick layer. Repeat with another layer of dipped biscuits or cake and a layer of the custard cream. Garnish with a generous dusting of cocoa powder.
  7. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours to overnight. The tiramisu is best served the next day. Garnish with optional grated dark chocolate and berries.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 8 November 2023 2:15pm
By Nadia Fragnito
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Popular recipes

Bakery-style apple turnovers

Australian

Mango laddu credit Anchal Verma (2).jpg

Mango ladoo

Indian

A deep red cast iron baking dish sitting on a white wooden surface is seen from overhead. It has a baked filling, topped with golden breadcrumbs.

Mushroom ragu lasagne with celeriac béchamel

Australian

Sammy’s Venetian meatballs

Italian

Two golden jaffle triangles sit on a white plate with a small pile of saad and a pickle alongside

Mushroom ragu jaffles with rocket, pear and red pepper salad

Australian

A mound of pasta with a light creamy sauce sits in a wide pottery bowl, topped with dark golden breadcrumbs.

Creamy parsnip pasta with leftover bread crumble

Australian

Seafood spring roll (Chả Giò Rế)

Seafood spring roll (chả giò rế)

Vietnamese

Sausage hotpot

French