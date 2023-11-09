SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Australian

Double-choc brownies

These deliciously fudgy and chewy brownies are egg-free and dairy-free.

A fudgy piece of brownie sits on a wooden board. Behind it, two more pieces and a large uncut slab of brownie can be seen, out of focus.

Double-choc brownies. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

  • serves

    9

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    25 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

9

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

25

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 2 heaped tbsp ground flax seed
  • ½ cup water
  • ½ cup cultured oat butter, melted
  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • Pinch salt
  • 200 g 85% vegan dark chocolate, chopped up roughly

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a square baking tin with baking paper with little flaps hanging over the side.
  2. Mix the ground flax and the water together and set aside to thicken and set – this will act as a binding agent.
  3. In a bowl, whisk the butter, sugars, vanilla extract and flax seed mxture until all combined. In the same bowl, sift in the flour, cocoa and baking powder. Mix gently until everything is combined but do not over mix.
  4. Fold in ¾ of the chopped up dark chocolate, pour into your baking tin and top with leftover chocolate pieces and a tiny pinch of salt. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
  5. When taken out, it might not look cooked, but let cool and the ingredients will start to set.
  6. Slice into pieces and serve.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 10 November 2023 9:53am
By Simon Toohey
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Popular recipes

Mango laddu credit Anchal Verma (2).jpg

Mango ladoo

Indian

Seafood spring roll (Chả Giò Rế)

Seafood spring roll (chả giò rế)

Vietnamese

Asparagus frittata

Asparagus frittata

Italian

A wide blue-black bowl is half-filled with a creamy custard. Grilled and fresh peaches sit in and beside the custard, garnished with chopped nuts, small white flowers and sliced cumquat.

Grilled peaches with oat milk custard

Australian

Two slices of toast, topped with tofu scramble and slices of red capsicum, sit on a wide, modern pale-glazed pottern plate.

Rose harissa scramble with baby spinach on toast

Australian

Two golden jaffle triangles sit on a white plate with a small pile of saad and a pickle alongside

Mushroom ragu jaffles with rocket, pear and red pepper salad

Australian

Spring green risotto

Italian

Barbecue ribs with waldorf slaw

American