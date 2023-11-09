Double-choc brownies

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a square baking tin with baking paper with little flaps hanging over the side.

Mix the ground flax and the water together and set aside to thicken and set – this will act as a binding agent.

In a bowl, whisk the butter, sugars, vanilla extract and flax seed mxture until all combined. In the same bowl, sift in the flour, cocoa and baking powder. Mix gently until everything is combined but do not over mix.

Fold in ¾ of the chopped up dark chocolate, pour into your baking tin and top with leftover chocolate pieces and a tiny pinch of salt. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

When taken out, it might not look cooked, but let cool and the ingredients will start to set.