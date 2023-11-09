Double-choc brownies

serves
9
prep
10 minutes
cook
25 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 2 heaped tbsp ground flax seed
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup cultured oat butter, melted
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup cocoa powder
- 1 tsp baking powder
- Pinch salt
- 200 g 85% vegan dark chocolate, chopped up roughly
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a square baking tin with baking paper with little flaps hanging over the side.
- Mix the ground flax and the water together and set aside to thicken and set – this will act as a binding agent.
- In a bowl, whisk the butter, sugars, vanilla extract and flax seed mxture until all combined. In the same bowl, sift in the flour, cocoa and baking powder. Mix gently until everything is combined but do not over mix.
- Fold in ¾ of the chopped up dark chocolate, pour into your baking tin and top with leftover chocolate pieces and a tiny pinch of salt. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
- When taken out, it might not look cooked, but let cool and the ingredients will start to set.
- Slice into pieces and serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.