SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Dulce de leche microwave bowl cake

Sometimes, you just want a comforting sweet treat to make you smile a bit on the inside. Keep some dulce de leche on hand and then this cake can give you that fix in five minutes.

On a pottery plate, a low sticky cake oozing caramel sauce sits topped with a scoop of ice-cream.

Dulce de leche microwave bowl cake. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

serves

1

people

preparation

3

minutes

cooking

2

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • ½ cup plain (all-purpose) flour
  • 3 tsp brown sugar
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp baking powder
  • 2 tbsp melted butter
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • ⅛ tsp nutmeg
  • 1½ tbsp (30 ml) milk
  • ¼ cup purchased dulce de leche
To serve
  • Your favourite ice cream
  • Toppings of your choice

Instructions

  1. To a small mixing bowl, add flour, brown sugar, salt and baking powder, and whisk until combined. Pour in melted butter, cinnamon and nutmeg and stir until consistency of small pebbles. Add milk to dry ingredients and whisk until batter is smooth.
  2. Drizzle dulce de leche into a small microwave-safe bowl and layer with batter.
  3. Microwave on high for 90 seconds, then 10-15 second intervals until the cake is cooked.
  4. Flip cake upside down on a serving plate. Top cake with a scoop of your favourite ice cream and have fun with toppings!

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 17 August 2023 12:03pm
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends