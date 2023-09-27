Duncan Lu’s Vietnamese choko soup (canh su su)

To make the pork bone broth, place the pork neck bones in a large stockpot and cover with plenty of water. Bring to the boil, then drain immediately and rinse under running water to remove any impurities.



Return the pork neck bones to the pot, along with the remaining pork bone broth ingredients. Cover with 5 litres of water and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 2 hours.



Add the choko and carrot to the pot and simmer for a further 10 minutes or until the choko is tender but still firm. Season to taste with salt and sugar.

