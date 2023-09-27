Duncan Lu’s Vietnamese choko soup (canh su su)

serves
2
prep
10 minutes
cook
2:10 hours
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 2 chokos, peeled and seeds removed, chopped into 2–3 cm chunks
- 1 carrot, peeled and chopped into 1–2 cm chunks
- sea salt and sugar to taste
- bunch of coriander, leaves picked
- cracked black pepper
- steamed jasmine rice, to serve
Pork bone broth
- 1.5 kg pork neck bones
- 1 onion, base removed, skin left on
- 2.5 cm piece of ginger, crushed
- 5 g dried shrimp
- 2 fish sauce
- 1⁄3 tsp anchovy salt or MSG (see note)
- 1 tbsp sea salt
- 30 g rock sugar or 1 tbsp sugar
- bunch of coriander roots, scraped clean and rinsed
Instructions
- To make the pork bone broth, place the pork neck bones in a large stockpot and cover with plenty of water. Bring to the boil, then drain immediately and rinse under running water to remove any impurities.
- Return the pork neck bones to the pot, along with the remaining pork bone broth ingredients. Cover with 5 litres of water and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 2 hours.
- Add the choko and carrot to the pot and simmer for a further 10 minutes or until the choko is tender but still firm. Season to taste with salt and sugar.
- Divide the choko soup among bowls, top with the coriander leaves and a pinch of pepper, and serve with steamed jasmine rice and other Vietnamese savoury dishes, such as braised lemongrass chicken or thit kho.
Note: Monosodium glutamate (MSG) has been treated unfairly over the years by Western media, not unlike the durian! MSG occurs naturally in many foods and is added as a delicious umami flavour enhancer to many Chinese and other East-Asian dishes. MSG can be bought from Asian supermarkets.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.