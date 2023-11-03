Egg-free cornbread with zucchini tomato salad

Preheat oven to 220°C.

Place a 25 cm (10 inch) or 30 cm (12 inch) cast iron pan into the pre-heated oven. It is important that this is searing hot as it will create an amazing crunch on the bottom and sides. If you don’t have a cast-iron then a heavy-based oven-proof frypan will work well enough.

Place all cornbread ingredients (reserving the extra two tablespoons of oil) into a bowl and mix until combined. Don’t work it too hard – mix until just combined. Pull the pan out of the oven and place onto your stovetop, with an element on high to keep the temperature of the pan. Add the reserved oil to the pan and let it start smoking.

Pour in the mixture (please be gentle not to splash yourself here) and spread it evenly with the back of a spoon or spatula. Let it cook for 1 minute or so in the pan. Place it in the oven and cook for 12 minutes, then check with a skewer. If it comes out clean, it’s done.

When cooked, take the cornbread out of the oven and let it cool in the pan. By letting the mixture cool, you are letting the bread set and become solid. This will mean the bread won’t break or crack when transferred to a chopping board.

Meanwhile, roughly chop the zucchini, toss with some olive oil and salt and pour into a hot pan. Cook for a minute or so, or until the zucchini has coloured but hasn’t cooked through. Cut the tomatoes into different shapes and add to a bowl. Season with a pinch of salt, add the fennel seeds and warm zucchini and toss to combine.

Use a stick blender in a jar to combine the golden syrup, lemon juice and salt. Slowly add the olive oil and continue to blitz until the dressing has combined.

Pick the leaves from the basil, parsley and dill and run a knife through them to break up lightly but keep them chunky. Add them to the bowl and combine.

Pour some of dressing into the salad (remember that cornbread is thirsty and will soak up the moisture and flavour from the salad) and mix it all together.