Family shami kebabs

For the kebab mixture, soak the chana dhal in a bowl of water for 30 minutes. Place all the remaining ingredients in a large saucepan with a lid. Pour in about 450 ml (16 fl oz) of water, just enough to cover everything. Cook over medium heat, stirring regularly, for 30-40 minutes, or until the water has evaporated completely – the mixture needs to be very dry.

Meanwhile, make the chutney by blending all the ingredients in a blender or small food processor. The chutney needs to be thick enough to work as a stuffing for the kebabs, so don’t be tempted to add any water to help with the blending.

Once the kebab mixture is bone-dry, remove the cinnamon, cardamom pods, star anise, chilli and bay leaf.

Transfer the kebab mixture to a food processor, along with the ginger, and blitz to a smooth paste. Add the egg and blitz again to combine.

To make the shami kebabs, mould 2 tablespoonss of the mixture into a ball about the size of a golf ball. Using your thumb, make a hollow in the centre and add about half a teaspoon of the chutney and a couple of pomegranate seeds, then form the mixture back around them, enclosing the stuffing completely. Gently flatten the kebab into a burger shape. Continue until all the mixture is used up.

To cook the kebabs, heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the kebabs in batches for 2-3 minutes on each side until well browned. Remove and drain on paper towels.