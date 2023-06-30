Family shami kebabs

serves
6
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
1:45
hour
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 4 cm (1½ inches) ginger, roughly chopped
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 2 tbsp pomegranate seeds
- 3 tbsp sunflower oil
Coriander and mint chutney
- 100 g (3½ oz) coriander (cilantro) leaves with stems, but not roots
- 2 green chillies, deseeded if desired, roughly chopped – optional
- 15-20 mint leaves
- salt, to taste
- juice of ½ lemon
Kebab mixture
- 175 g (6 oz) chana dhal (chana daal, split chickpeas) or yellow split peas
- 650 g (1 lb 7 oz) lean minced (ground) beef
- 1 onion, peeled and cut into quarters
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled but left whole
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 6 green cardamom pods, bruised
- 2 star anise
- 1 dried red chilli
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tbsp cumin seeds, roasted in a dry frying pan and ground
- ½ tbsp coriander seeds, roasted in a dry frying pan and ground
- 10 black peppercorns, coarsely ground
- 1 tomato, cut into quarters
- salt, to taste
Soaking time: 30 minutes.
Instructions
- For the kebab mixture, soak the chana dhal in a bowl of water for 30 minutes. Place all the remaining ingredients in a large saucepan with a lid. Pour in about 450 ml (16 fl oz) of water, just enough to cover everything. Cook over medium heat, stirring regularly, for 30-40 minutes, or until the water has evaporated completely – the mixture needs to be very dry.
- Meanwhile, make the chutney by blending all the ingredients in a blender or small food processor. The chutney needs to be thick enough to work as a stuffing for the kebabs, so don’t be tempted to add any water to help with the blending.
- Once the kebab mixture is bone-dry, remove the cinnamon, cardamom pods, star anise, chilli and bay leaf.
- Transfer the kebab mixture to a food processor, along with the ginger, and blitz to a smooth paste. Add the egg and blitz again to combine.
- To make the shami kebabs, mould 2 tablespoonss of the mixture into a ball about the size of a golf ball. Using your thumb, make a hollow in the centre and add about half a teaspoon of the chutney and a couple of pomegranate seeds, then form the mixture back around them, enclosing the stuffing completely. Gently flatten the kebab into a burger shape. Continue until all the mixture is used up.
- To cook the kebabs, heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the kebabs in batches for 2-3 minutes on each side until well browned. Remove and drain on paper towels.
- Eat immediately, with any remaining chutney on the side, or freeze for up to 3 months, remembering to let them thaw before reheating thoroughly.
Note
• One of my favourite ways to eat these is by making the Karachi street food called bun kebab: a soft brioche bun is lightly fried in a little ghee and filled with a hot shami kebab, tamarind and coriander chutneys and salad.
Images and text from by Sumayya Usmani, published by Murdoch Books (RRP $45.00). Photography by Alicia Taylor.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.