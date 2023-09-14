Fern tip urap (urap pakis)

Toast the coconut flesh over an open flame until the skin is blackened and charred. When cool enough to handle, grate the coconut into a bowl.

Heat the coconut oil in a small frying pan over medium heat. Add the shallots, garlic and chilli and stir until golden and crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.

Bring a small saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil. Add the fern tips and cook for 3 minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the bean sprouts to the boiling water, then drain immediately.