Indonesian

Fern tip urap (urap pakis)

Urap pakis is a traditional Balinese grated coconut salad with fern tips, which is thought to have originated in east Java, Indonesia. Chopped kale or cabbage can make a great substitute for the fern tips. The key is to use your hands to mix the salad, allowing the juice to combine.

Urap pakis.png

Fern tip urap Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

  • serves

    1

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 125 g piece fresh coconut flesh
  • 125 ml (½ cup) melted coconut oil
  • 4 red Asian shallots, thinly sliced
  • 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 long red chilli, thinly sliced
  • 150 g fern tips (or chopped kale or cabbage)
  • 100 g bean sprouts
  • ½ tsp salt


Instructions

  1. Toast the coconut flesh over an open flame until the skin is blackened and charred. When cool enough to handle, grate the coconut into a bowl.
  2. Heat the coconut oil in a small frying pan over medium heat. Add the shallots, garlic and chilli and stir until golden and crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.
  3. Bring a small saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil. Add the fern tips and cook for 3 minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the bean sprouts to the boiling water, then drain immediately.
  4. To serve, place all the ingredients in a large bowl and use your hands to gently massage everything together. Check the seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 14 September 2023 3:56pm
By Kentri Norberg
Source: SBS

