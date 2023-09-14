Fern tip urap (urap pakis)

serves
1
prep
10 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 125 g piece fresh coconut flesh
- 125 ml (½ cup) melted coconut oil
- 4 red Asian shallots, thinly sliced
- 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 long red chilli, thinly sliced
- 150 g fern tips (or chopped kale or cabbage)
- 100 g bean sprouts
- ½ tsp salt
Instructions
- Toast the coconut flesh over an open flame until the skin is blackened and charred. When cool enough to handle, grate the coconut into a bowl.
- Heat the coconut oil in a small frying pan over medium heat. Add the shallots, garlic and chilli and stir until golden and crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.
- Bring a small saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil. Add the fern tips and cook for 3 minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the bean sprouts to the boiling water, then drain immediately.
- To serve, place all the ingredients in a large bowl and use your hands to gently massage everything together. Check the seasoning and adjust if necessary.
