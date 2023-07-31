Feta cheese pie (not) baked in embers

Preheat the oven to 170°C (350°F). Combine the flour, vinegar, olive oil and salt in a large bowl. Knead for a few minutes.

Add water to the flour mixture incrementally. Start kneading until the dough is soft and pliant but not sticky, about 10 to 12 minutes. During the mixing process, add additional water or flour as needed; water if it’s too dry, and flour if the dough is too wet and sticky.

Divide the homemade filo (phyllo) into 10 equal balls. Lightly oil a 38 cm (15 inch) round baking pan.

Roll out the first ball to a circle slightly larger than the circumference of the pan so that 5 cm (2 inches) of the dough’s edges hang over the periphery.

One by one, roll out each of the next 8 balls to a circle about the size of the inner periphery of the pan – there shouldn’t be an overhang on the interior layers. Layer them one by one inside the pan, brushing each with olive oil and sprinkling each with a half cup of crumbled feta. Only the bottom and the top layers don’t get sprinkled with cheese.

Roll out the final, 10th ball to a circle about 5 cm (2 inches) larger than the circumference so that there’s an overhang. Using scissors or a knife, trim excess dough. Then join the top and bottom layers together and roll inwards to form a rim around the inside periphery of the pie. Sprinkle some water on the final layer of the pie.