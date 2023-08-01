Filo pie with zucchini, feta and mint

In a large bowl, mix together feta, anthotyro cheese or ricotta, and yogurt until well combined. Sprinkle with dried mint and black pepper, mix well and set aside.

In another large bowl, add the thin round zucchini slices, sprinkle them with salt and flour and mix well until evenly coated.

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F). Lightly oil a 35 cm or 38 cm (14 or 15 inch) by 5 cm (2 inch) deep round baking or pizza pan. Place at least 5 sheets of filo (phyllo) in the pan, brushing each with olive oil and spreading them so that they are fanned and hanging over the edge of the pan as evenly as possible.

Place about one third of the zucchini on the bottom of the pan, starting from the rim and working toward the centre, overlapping the slices and adding more zucchini until the bottom layer of the pie is covered completely. Dot generously with one third of the cheese and yogurt mixture. Add the remaining zucchini, and cheese and repeat the layering. When all the zucchini and the cheese is done, pat the filling down gently.

Cover the top of the pie with 3 sheets of filo, brushing each with olive oil and spreading them so that they are fanned and hanging over the edge of the pan as evenly as possible. Remember to also press down lightly on every layer before brushing with olive oil.

Brush the overhang with a little olive oil. Bring together the top and bottom overhanging phyllo and roll it together to form a ring or rim inside the pan around the circumference of the pie.