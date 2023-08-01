SBS Food

Filo pie with zucchini, feta and mint

This savory pie with zucchini, feta and mint can be everything from breakfast and brunch to lunch or a course at dinner. I cooked it for a group of young artists and gallerists in Athens, during an episode of My Greek Table in which we explored the art scene in the Greek capital.

Three pieces of pie, with a cream filling studded with green and flaky golden filo pastry o top, sit on a dark round plate on a table. A mug and glass can be see, out of focus, in the background.

Filo pie with zucchini, feta and mint. Credit: My Greek Table

serves

8

people

preparation

30

minutes

cooking

45

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 225 g (8 oz) Greek feta, crumbled
  • 225 g (8 oz) anthotyro or ricotta cheese
  • ¼ cup Greek yogurt
  • ⅓ cup dried mint
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 900 g (2 lb) zucchini, cut into 5 mm (¼ inch) thick rounds
  • Sea salt, to taste
  • ¼ cup plain (all-purpose) flour
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 pack commercial filo (phyllo), thawed and at room temperature


Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, mix together feta, anthotyro cheese or ricotta, and yogurt until well combined. Sprinkle with dried mint and black pepper, mix well and set aside.
  2. In another large bowl, add the thin round zucchini slices, sprinkle them with salt and flour and mix well until evenly coated.
  3. Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F). Lightly oil a 35 cm or 38 cm (14 or 15 inch) by 5 cm (2 inch) deep round baking or pizza pan. Place at least 5 sheets of filo (phyllo) in the pan, brushing each with olive oil and spreading them so that they are fanned and hanging over the edge of the pan as evenly as possible.
  4. Place about one third of the zucchini on the bottom of the pan, starting from the rim and working toward the centre, overlapping the slices and adding more zucchini until the bottom layer of the pie is covered completely. Dot generously with one third of the cheese and yogurt mixture. Add the remaining zucchini, and cheese and repeat the layering. When all the zucchini and the cheese is done, pat the filling down gently.
  5. Cover the top of the pie with 3 sheets of filo, brushing each with olive oil and spreading them so that they are fanned and hanging over the edge of the pan as evenly as possible. Remember to also press down lightly on every layer before brushing with olive oil.
  6. Brush the overhang with a little olive oil. Bring together the top and bottom overhanging phyllo and roll it together to form a ring or rim inside the pan around the circumference of the pie.
  7. Brush the top as well as the rim with olive oil. Score the pie into serving-size pieces with a sharp knife. Place the pie in the preheated oven and bake until the pastry is golden and the top set and nicely browned, about 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool for 30 minutes, and serve.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 1 August 2023 1:37pm
By Diane Kochilas
Source: SBS

