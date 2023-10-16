First class railway mutton curry

For the marinade, place all the ingredients in a medium bowl and stir to combine well.

Add the lamb shanks to the marinade, turn to coat well, then cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight if time permits.

Meanwhile, for the gravy, place all the ingredients in a bowl, add 125 ml (½ cup) water and stir to combine well.

Heat the coconut oil in a large heavy - based saucepan over medium - high heat. Add the bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, cloves and onion. Stir for 4 - 5 minutes or until the onions are dark golden. Add the ginger garlic paste and stir for another minute or until fragrant.

Stir in the gravy mixture and the tomato and cashew puree and bring to a gentle simmer. Add the mutton shanks, cover the pan with a tight - fitting lid and simmer over very low heat for 3 - 4 hours (or bake it in a 180 ˚C oven for 2 ½ hours) or until the meat is tender and falling off the bone.