First class railway mutton curry

These curries were served on the first class coaches of Indian railways during the British Raj, with the spices toned down to suit the British palate. Luke elevates the classic recipe by using mutton shanks.

Railway mutton curry Credit: Luke Nguyen's India

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    20 minutes

  • cook

    4 hours

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 2 mutton shanks, about 300 g each
  • 3 tbsp coconut oil
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 black cardamom pods
  • 1 small cinnamon stick
  • 2 cloves
  • 1 red onion, chopped
  • 2 tsp ginger garlic paste
  • 750 ml (3 cups) tomato and cashew puree (see note)
  • 125 ml (½ cup) coconut milk
  • 1 tsp ghee
Marinade
  • 2 tbsp yoghurt
  • 2 tsp ginger garlic paste
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp ground turmeric
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • ½ tsp ground cumin
Gravy
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • 3 tsp ground chilli
  • 2 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • ½ tsp salt
To serve
  • saffron rice
  • fried shallots
  • toasted shredded coconut
  • coriander sprigs
  • tomato and onion salad
Marinating time: 4 hr

Instructions

  1. For the marinade, place all the ingredients in a medium bowl and stir to combine well.
  2. Add the lamb shanks to the marinade, turn to coat well, then cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight if time permits.
  3. Meanwhile, for the gravy, place all the ingredients in a bowl, add 125 ml (½ cup) water and stir to combine well.
  4. Heat the coconut oil in a large heavy - based saucepan over medium - high heat. Add the bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, cloves and onion. Stir for 4 - 5 minutes or until the onions are dark golden. Add the ginger garlic paste and stir for another minute or until fragrant.
  5. Stir in the gravy mixture and the tomato and cashew puree and bring to a gentle simmer. Add the mutton shanks, cover the pan with a tight - fitting lid and simmer over very low heat for 3 - 4 hours (or bake it in a 180 ˚C oven for 2 ½ hours) or until the meat is tender and falling off the bone.
  6. Gently stir in the coconut milk and ghee, then serve with all the accompaniments.

Note
  • To make the tomato and cashew puree, soak 155 g (1 cup) raw cashews in cold water for 2 - 3 hours. Drain, then place in a blender or food processor with 600 ml tomato puree or chopped tinned tomatoes and blend until smooth.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 18 October 2023 11:50am
By Luke Nguyen
Source: SBS

