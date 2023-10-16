First class railway mutton curry

serves
Ingredients
- 2 mutton shanks, about 300 g each
- 3 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 black cardamom pods
- 1 small cinnamon stick
- 2 cloves
- 1 red onion, chopped
- 2 tsp ginger garlic paste
- 750 ml (3 cups) tomato and cashew puree (see note)
- 125 ml (½ cup) coconut milk
- 1 tsp ghee
Marinade
- 2 tbsp yoghurt
- 2 tsp ginger garlic paste
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp ground turmeric
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp ground cumin
Gravy
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 3 tsp ground chilli
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp salt
To serve
- saffron rice
- fried shallots
- toasted shredded coconut
- coriander sprigs
- tomato and onion salad
Marinating time: 4 hr
Instructions
- For the marinade, place all the ingredients in a medium bowl and stir to combine well.
- Add the lamb shanks to the marinade, turn to coat well, then cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight if time permits.
- Meanwhile, for the gravy, place all the ingredients in a bowl, add 125 ml (½ cup) water and stir to combine well.
- Heat the coconut oil in a large heavy - based saucepan over medium - high heat. Add the bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, cloves and onion. Stir for 4 - 5 minutes or until the onions are dark golden. Add the ginger garlic paste and stir for another minute or until fragrant.
- Stir in the gravy mixture and the tomato and cashew puree and bring to a gentle simmer. Add the mutton shanks, cover the pan with a tight - fitting lid and simmer over very low heat for 3 - 4 hours (or bake it in a 180 ˚C oven for 2 ½ hours) or until the meat is tender and falling off the bone.
- Gently stir in the coconut milk and ghee, then serve with all the accompaniments.
Note
- To make the tomato and cashew puree, soak 155 g (1 cup) raw cashews in cold water for 2 - 3 hours. Drain, then place in a blender or food processor with 600 ml tomato puree or chopped tinned tomatoes and blend until smooth.
